Fans, Friends and Moving Forward

Where would the LGBT community be without our heterosexual allies? While members of the LGBT community receive the much-deserved spotlight for marching the marches, fighting the battles and righting the wrongs before us, it’s our straight friends who gave us the encouragement and support needed to help carry the community toward equality. We’re still fighting the fight, but for those of us in the city, we do so arm in arm with our straight friends.

Read the letter below from a reader to see what so many in our city feel. Then, grab your friend, ally or best bud and enjoy one of the events listed in the weekly happenings. What a great way to celebrate the incredible support found in our great city!

Dear Ruthie,

Big fan, here. I’m a heterosexual male who gets so mad at bigoted, stupid people—straight people, mind you. I’m so tired of the homophobia, racism, bigotry and hate among the white, straight community in our city. What can I do to help end it in Milwaukee? What can I do to make a change?

Thanks,

Straight Supporter

Dear Supporter,

There’s a reason the state’s motto is “Forward.” It’s because we’re a state always ready to grow, ready to take that first step that other states are not. We are poised to move forward far more than other states and cities in this country.

You’re already helping, doll face! Speak out and speak often! Let others know how you feel. Let your straight brothers and sisters hear about your support for minority groups and your hatred of bigotry. It’s the support of our straight brothers and sisters that strengthens acceptance and equality for the LGBT community.

Attend events that represent the values you want to see throughout the city. Offer your assistance, be it financial, time or expertise, with organizations striving to achieve the goals you cherish. Support leads to change. Keep it up, and we’ll all move forward!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 13: Anniversary Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): One of Milwaukee’s favorite lesbian bars turns 15 this week, so shake it on down to Second Street and celebrate with the crew! Roxie Beane livens up the 5:30 p.m. happy hour with music, mischief and more. Happy anniversary, everyone!

July 16: Marilyn Manson at The Rave (2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Part singer, part performance artist, Marilyn Manson brings his jaw-dropping form of head banging to Cream City with an all-ages concert. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Visit therave.com to get yours.

July 17: Phaedra Free’s Birthday Bash at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Everyone’s favorite bartender, Roy, grabs a wig and heels and transforms into Phaedra for this open-to-the-public party at one of Milwaukee’s favorite hot spots. Join the kooky gal with a silly 6 p.m. show featuring a few local favorites, including Phaedra and yours truly!

July 19: Out in the Kitchen at Pier Wisconsin at Discovery World Museum (500 N. Harbor Drive): Take a bite out of summer! Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this annual nod to every finger-licking, rib-sticking, tasty treat in Brew Town! Walk Pier Wisconsin with food-minded chamber members and local vendors offering up all the succulent samples your tiny tummy can handle. The delicious evening runs 6-8 p.m. For more information, including $25 tickets, see wislgbtchamber.com.

July 20: “My Best Friend Is Straight” Fundraiser at Marcus Center Peck Pavilion (929 N. Water St.): The gang at the Cream City Foundation hosts this annual evening that celebrates friendship, love, empowerment and the bonds of community. The inviting Riverwalk Grounds and Peck Pavilion (outside the Marcus Center) will be full of laughter, food and fun during the fabulous 5:30-8:30 p.m. event. Show your support for the LGBT community and help make it the best it can be by ordering your $75 ticket via creamcityfoundation.org.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.