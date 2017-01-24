If at First You Don’t Succeed...

Dear Ruthie,

Why is it that I have so many first dates and hardly any second dates?

—Wanna Know

Dear Know-It-All,

The answer is simple….it’s your breath. All of Milwaukee is talking about it. And not just the Gays, mind you. The whole damn city thinks your breath could peel the skin off a potato.

No, no, no. That would be silly, wouldn’t it? It’s not your breath, it’s not your looks, it’s not your personality (or even your lack thereof). The answer is simply that you haven’t yet met the yin to your yang. Don’t give up, honey! On a recent visit to Milwaukee, my friend Clinton Kelly explained it best. He said, “If you’re waiting for a train, and the train passes you by, guess what? That’s not your train!” It’s not personal, sweetie! That train just isn’t meant for you, and your train is on its way! Keep your spirits high, and continue to put yourself out there, sugar! Until then, see the list of weekly happenings and get out there to meet some new people!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 26: The Bizarre Bazaar at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Hit the iconic Milwaukee landmark from 6 to 9 p.m., and you’ll enjoy an art fair like no other! The eclectic marketplace is loaded with crafters, makers, artists and more, all selling a unique combo of cool and kooky. You’ll also get to see the domes’ musical light show (once per hour), hit up the cash bar and enjoy tasty bites for the $7 admission. See milwaukeedomes.org for additional information.

Jan. 28: Punk Rock Rummage Sale at the Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): What will you find at a punk-rock rummage? Check out this alternative flea market and find out! From records and T-shirts to comics and music memorabilia, the items here are up for sale and trade. The rummage opens at 4 p.m., but come at 3 (with your own table, no longer than 8 feet) if you want to sell! The rummage is free and open to the public until 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: FORGE Support Meeting at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Whether you’re a trans person or simply someone with a trans family member, come enjoy a night of friendship, support and information. Share experiences, concerns and questions during the open discussion from 6-6:45 p.m. The topic of the night is then discussed at 7 p.m. Visit the center at mkelgbt.org to learn more.

Jan. 28: The Vixen’s Black Girl Magic at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): The gal simply known as The Vixen brings her popular Chicago drag show to Cream City! Enjoy several extended performances from DiDa Ritz, Tempest Heat-Stratton and others, in addition to sexy DJ Chomper and vodka drink specials. Best of all, there’s no cover charge for the 10 p.m. party!

Jan. 29: She Rocks Wisconsin at J&B’s Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill (5230 W. Bluemound Road): Six of the state’s favorite lady rockers blow the stage away during this second annual salute to Wisconsin’s best female belters. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a $7 cover and free beer until 12:30 p.m. Enjoy the performances until 7:30 p.m. Check out sherockswi.org to learn about his kick-ass day.

Jan. 29: Jackie Roberts’ Life Celebration Memorial at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Milwaukee’s LGBT community was recently dealt a heartfelt blow with the death of legendary performer Jackie Roberts. Jackie’s friends and family ask all to attend this afternoon memorial to share a story, have a laugh and celebrate the life of this wonderful person. Jackie gave so much to our city; let’s all take a moment to remember the love, hope, joy and laughter she gave us. The casual memorial begins at 1 p.m.

Jan. 30 & 31: ‘Billy Joel and Friends’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Sing us a song piano man, during this tribute to America’s favorite singer-songwriters. In addition to Billy Joel, the small cast pays tribute to Carol King, and Simon and Garfunkel. Purchase tickets ($21 for adults) and check show times at sunsetplayhouse.com.

Feb. 1: Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association Open Play Night at Beulah Brinton Community Center (2555 S. Bay St.): Pass, set and spike your way to Beulah Brinton Community Center for some volleyball fun. For just $2 you can exercise, make new friends and get in some cardio. Open to all, the fun starts at 7:15 p.m. Stop by and check it out! Check out the great big balls at milwaukeegayvolleyball.com.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook and Twitter (@DearRuthie).