The Flavor of Milwaukee

Take a bite out of Milwaukee this week! I’m not trying to be clever, kids. This week’s happenings really offer a taste of what Cream City has to offer. From food fests to theater and from baseball to film, this week’s calendar serves up several of the delights that make this city so delicious.

Not only is this the week of Doors Open Milwaukee, but the Brewers are playing, you have a choice in food fests and Billie Holiday is in town (so to speak). Whether you’re part of the LGBT community or not, check out the enticing events listed below, and get ready for a great big second helping of fun.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 14 to Oct. 30: ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill’ at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): Billie Holiday is alive and well via the captivating performance of Alexis J. Rogers. Don’t miss your chance to see this musical tribute to the jazz legend in the intimate setting of The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Get ready for goosebumps, cats, because this Tony-winning show is already selling quickly. Swing by milwaukeerep.com to get your tickets.

Sept. 14: Aubrey’s Horror Story Night at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Move over Gaga! New girl on the block Aubrey Del Mar kicks off her weekly “American Horror Story” viewing party with drink specials, scary stories and more. Be there at 9 p.m. sharp so you don’t miss a minute of the latest season from this FX sensation. Let’s all get spooky with Aubrey!

Sept. 15: Taste of the Wards at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Take in the flavors of the Third Ward with this delicious diversion from the workweek! Your $50 ticket gets you mouthwatering tastes from numerous restaurants, distilleries and breweries as well as live cabaret entertainment, plenty of hobnobbing and all the fun you can shake a spork at. See skylightmusictheatre.org/taste for tickets.

Sept. 16: Street Eats at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): Say adios to summer with a nosh or two from Cream City’s most popular food trucks. Eat big, drink big and party big from 4 to 8 p.m., as you enjoy live music, cold beer and more. Best of all, you’ll receive a free Frisbee plate and koozie at entry. (We keep it classy at Shepherd Express!) See shepherdexpress.com/streeteats for more.

Sept. 17: The 2016 Wisconsin Drag Awards at Club Five (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Pack up the car and head over to Mad City as the LGBT community honors the best in the state’s drag world! Who will win “Favorite Drag Queen,” “Best Venue” and “Favorite Drag Personality?” Join me and my gal pals and find out! The ceremony and show starts at 9:30 p.m. and includes a $5 cover charge. See you there!

Sept. 17 & 18: Doors Open Milwaukee (Various locations): More than 165 Milwaukee buildings open their backdoors, allowing everyone to sneak a peek at what goes on behind closed doors. (That sounded dirty.) Sign up for a walking tour, take a garden crawl or simply learn more about the Lake Tower, Black Cat Alley or Cream City Clay. See doorsopenmilwaukee.org to create your own itinerary of free events, buy tickets for a tour and learn about participating locations.

Sept. 18: Drag RePUBLIC at Riverwest Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): End your weekend royally with Brew Town’s best drag kings. This Sunday show starts at 9 p.m., so you’ll have plenty of time to rest up for the workweek. Six performers, $3 cover and two hours of fun…you can’t go wrong with that!

Sept. 20: Brewers Night Out at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Are you a pitcher or a catcher? If you’re into diamonds and balls, this night is for you! The gang of the Milwaukee Gay Sports Network are hosting a tailgate…and you’re invited! Enjoy a cookout at D.I.X. at 5 p.m. before the bus ride to Miller Park for the game. Visit milwaukeegaysports.com for your $35 ticket.

Sept. 20: Double Feature Movie Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): It may not be Mother’s Day, but the crew at This Is It couldn’t help pair two of everyone’s favorite flicks for a mom-themed movie night. Join the craziness with a 6 p.m. viewing of Mommie Dearest followed by Serial Mom at 8:30 p.m. Bring mom, and she’ll get a free drink!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email dearruthie@shepex.com. Be sure to catch her on Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).