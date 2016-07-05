While some parts of the country might still think that Wisconsin residents live barefoot in barns planning their next serial kill, we all know we’re smart cookies. Take a look at this week’s happenings and you’ll find financial seminars, relationship workshops and even yoga demonstrations.

As you’ll see, the LGBT community knows how to have fun while learning! Check out some of the events listed here and see for yourself. Until then, let’s read an email from a guy considering taking his friend’s fiancée to the reading room!

Dear Ruthie,

What do you do when you find your best friend’s fiancée on Grindr?

—Want To Know

Dear Nosey,

Social media and dating apps have created a lot of problems for couples, and they’re certainly a temptation for boys who keep sticking their schmekels where they don’t belong. Got a craving for a cyber boink when your partner is away? Log off and simply rifle off a little knuckle juice and no one gets hurt! Unfortunately, the computer (or “porn box” as I like to call it), proves too much temptation for some because, well…they’re men.

When it comes to finding your friend’s man on a hook-up site, I want to tell you to mind your own beeswax, but we’re talking about your best friend’s future, so I understand your conundrum. Since this is a bestie and not a casual acquaintance, I’d suggest gently telling your friend about your discovery.

Keep it simple, keep it clear and keep it calm. Explain that you found it odd to see his fiancée’s photo on Grindr. That’s it. Don’t pass judgment (there are two sides to every story); don’t assume anything (you don’t know what goes on in their personal life); and don’t get any more involved at this point (such as taking sides or swaying opinions). Relay the information and let your friend take it from there.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 8: Hip Hop Glowga Rave at Urban Om (2410 N. Farwell Ave.): Like raves? Like neon? Like yoga? Take your love of yoga to new heights with this hip-hop happening of glow sticks and neon body paint. The change-of-pace workshop runs 9 to 10:15 p.m. See the “Workshop/Events” area of urbanommke.com concerning the $20 registration.

July 9: Bay View Art in the Park at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): Stop cruising the parks and use them to get artsy instead! Check out more than 50 local artists, savory foods and live music during this popular outdoor art show. The free fun-in-the-sun soiree runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all.

July 9: Bring the Beach to Boystown Swimwear Bar Crawl at Hydrate Nightclub (3458 N. Halstead St., Chicago): Pack up your Speedo and head to Chicago for this salute to boys, booze and banana hammocks. Wear your trucks, thongs or board shorts to Hydrate for a noon registration and swimwear fashion show before hitting the city’s best watering holes. Your $40 ticket includes a free drink at each of five bars before the dance party at 5 p.m. Raffles, contests, drink specials and naughty fun are promised at each venue. Search “2016 Beach to Boystown!” on eventbrite.com for tickets.

July 10: Service-Industry Sunday at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): It’s tough to enjoy a good double-bubble if you’re a bartender, hotel employee or other service-industry pro. The gang at This Is It hopes to remedy that with this daylong two-for-one special for those in the food, beverage, hair or aesthetics business. Bring a paystub or valid industry ID to enjoy the specials from 3 p.m. to bar close, baby cakes! And keep coming back—this special happens every Sunday.

July 11: Healthy Relationships Series Kickoff at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This six-week series of classes is back at Brew Town’s cherished community center. Explore how you can find security in yourself and your relationships during these casual yet informative seminars for both single folks and couples. To reserve your spot (and learn more), contact Devin Thomas at 414-292-3072 or dthomas@mkelgbt.org. This kickoff class runs 5:30 to 7 p.m.

July 11: Budget: A Financial Talk at Bay View United Methodist Church (2772 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Have a problem with spending? Can’t resist buying those $200 jeans or going on that $1,000 all-male cruise? Learn the secrets to financial success with this free seminar. (The key word is “free,” kids!) You’ll learn how a budget can help you achieve your goals during the 6:30 to 8 p.m. lecture.

