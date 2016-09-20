Let’s Get Artsy Fartsy!

There are so many great galleries, theater companies and other artsy-fartsy venues in Milwaukee, you really owe it to yourself to get off the couch and check them out. If the traditional art crawls and theatrical hot spots aren’t for you, however, consider a few of the alternative events in this week’s list of happenings. Then, get your keester out there and soak in some art, damn it! Would it kill you to class it up a bit? I don’t think so! First, though, let’s read a question from a friend concerned about freebies at the bar.

Dear Ruthie,

What’s the proper protocol for buying friends drinks? I mean, what if I’m drinking martinis and my friend is drinking beer? It’s not really fair that he’s paying big bucks for my drink, and I’m paying a few in return for his. Do I buy him two to my one?

—Patsy & Eddie

Dear Pats,

Put your money where your mouth is, honey, and buy your amigo an extra beer if it makes you feel better. Note that last part…“if it makes you feel better.” Surely your friend isn’t expecting you to make up the difference in costs where your beverages are concerned. So don’t think about it so much. If it bugged your buddy, he wouldn’t buy you a fancy-smancy martini. You can always call a truce and suggest no more drink buying, as it’s not fair to your friend. Otherwise, stop thinking about it, order a round and drink up, sugar!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 22-24: Milwaukee Fashion Week at VUE Ballroom/Hyatt Regency Milwaukee (333 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Fashionistas, unite! Put your cheeseheads and Packer gear in the closet and take in this salute to the city’s best designers. A benefit for Pathfinders, the event offers all the runway action you came to expect from last year’s shindig. See milwaukeefashionweek.com for lineups and tickets, which range in price from $25 to $50.

Sept. 22-Oct. 6: Milwaukee Film Festival (Various locations): If indie films are your thing, you’re in luck! The 2016 Milwaukee Film Fest is back, and there are dozens of movies, speakers and special events you won’t want to miss. Stop by mkefilm.org for programs, tickets, locations and everything your little celluloid heart craves.

Sept. 23: Coven 2 at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Can’t wait for Halloween? The girls of D.I.X. are stirring up all sorts of spooky fun this week. Count down the witching hours with a DJ, drink specials, drag performances, specialty beverages and more during the 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. haunting.

Sept. 24-25: Maker Faire Milwaukee at Wisconsin Expo Center/State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield): Get in on the faire that’s sweeping the country. It’s loaded with hobbyists, crafters, designers, tinkerers and the talents and all sorts of DIYers willing to share their wares. The two-day show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. See makerfairemilwaukee.com for more on this free, family friendly event.

Sept. 25: Art Pop 2016 at Taylor’s (795 N. Jefferson St.): Not all art shows are created equal, and the crew at this popular martini haven are proving that! Pop in and check out the art while supporting AIDS Walk Wisconsin. A $20 cover gets you a free drink and goes toward any art purchase at the 2:30 to 5 p.m. event.

Sept. 26: Business Equality Luncheon at Discovery World Museum (500 N. Harbor Drive): Join the Cream City Foundation as they celebrate and promote Southeastern Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ workplaces. Don’t miss the fantastic keynote speaker, Christina Kahrl of espn.com. Register by calling 414-225-0244 and grab yourself a table at this delightful 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. luncheon.

Sept. 26: Gender Diversity Therapy Group at Spectrum of Rockford LGBT Counseling (6625 N. Second St., Loves Park, Ill.): This weekly group welcomes any and all struggling with gender issues. Lean how to be completely comfortable with yourself (inside and out), explore various coping skills and more. Learn more about the $20 sessions (6-7:30 p.m.) by emailing lisabreischpsyd@yahoo.com.

Sept. 28: Preview of ‘Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical’ at The Point (906 S. Barclay St.): Written and composed by Wisconsin’s own Billy Kirchen, lyrics by Jim Chudy and book by Larry La Guardia, this amazing story makes its debut with a cast of local favorites. Enjoy appetizers, beverages and desserts along with the show. See eventbrite.com for tickets to the 6 p.m. evening.

