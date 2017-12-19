Get Your Jingle On!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…let’s party! I don’t care whether you spend Christmas with family, friends or your guinea pig, I want to make sure you surround yourself with those you love most this holiday and make it a Christmas to remember.

Even if you enjoy quiet, comfy, cozy nights at home (as Jack Frost wreaks havoc outside), try to get out and relish even just a pinch of the yuletide experience Milwaukee offers. Call some friends, meet up with cousins, take co-workers out for a bit of fun. Enjoy the season before it’s over.

Check out my Christmas Calendar and head out for a good time this week. You’ll be glad you did! And if you see me out please say hi…and then let’s hit the mistletoe!

With that, I want to wish you all the happiest of holidays. I’ll be back next week with some ideas for New Year’s celebrations, advice for the lovelorn and more, but until then…Merry Christmas!

Ruthie’s Christmas Calendar:

Dec. 20: Holiday Wine Sale & Happy Hour at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Finish up your Christmas shopping with some help from this popular watering hole! A wine expert will be on hand, offering up tastings, answering questions and taking orders. Enjoy $5 flights and $6 pours for a great 5-8 p.m. night.

Dec. 21: Holiday Sing-a-Long at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Fa-la-la! Warm up your pipes for this delightful, family friendly feast for the ears. The center provides the treats, you provide the cheer and everyone provides the entertainment during the free 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. event.

Dec. 21: Opening night of ‘The Santa Diaries’ at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. Fifth St.): If Santa only works one night a year, what the hell does the man in red do with the rest of his time? Find out during this improv show where you get to put Santa in all sorts of crazy situations. Let the Mojo Dojo Comedy troupe jolly up your holiday. Get your $10 tickets for shows Dec. 21-23 at mojodojocomedy.com.

Dec. 21: Mary’s Holiday Party at Mary’s BeerCade (734 S. Fifth St.): It’s time to say “Mary” Christmas with the gang at Milwaukee’s popular burger joint. Shop local vendors at the holiday marketplace, meet the cast of “Christmas with the Golden Girls,” and enjoy a free appetizer buffet! Sign up to sing a holiday song during MaryOke Karaoke and receive a free shot. Drink specials, Absolut Vodka samplings and more make this 8 p.m. to midnight bash one for the books.

Dec. 21: Up-North Christmas at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This LGBTQ hot spot heats up Cathedral Square with its 8 p.m. holiday party, featuring plenty of drink specials and a rumored visit from Santa himself. Dress in hunting gear, flannel or anything else that gives you an “up nort” feel.

Dec. 22: An Evening of Naughty Christmas Carols at Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.): Spice up the yuletide with this bawdy evening of nasty holiday songs. Not for the fainthearted, these uncensored versions of Christmas favorites are sure to make spirits merry and bright. Join the “sin-sational” sing-a-long from 6-10 p.m.

Dec. 22: Opening night of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Live!’ at Marcus Center for The Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The longtime holiday classic comes alive during this performance where the story is retold as a live radio program set in the 1940s. Enjoy the Golden Age of Radio as you watch the magic of sound effects combined with live acting, incredible costumes and more. Visit marcuscenter.org for curtain times and tickets. (Through Dec. 23)

Dec. 23: Transformation Showgirls Christmas Revue at La Cage NiteClub (801 S. Second St.): Celebrate the season with the cast of Milwaukee’s hottest dance clubs. The girls hit the stage at 11 p.m. with a sparkly, sequined holiday show you won’t soon forget. Enjoy a silent auction and 50/50 raffle benefiting Courage MKE when the doors open at 10 p.m.

Dec. 25: Christmas in Milwaukee (Everywhere!): Relish this special day with those you care for most. Make this a day of joy, compassion, consideration and love wherever you celebrate and however you celebrate. Merry Christmas, my friends!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).