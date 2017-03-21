Girls Gone Wild?

Dear Ruthie,

It’s my birthday next week, and I really wanted to get a few friends together and go to a drag show. However, I am a little concerned because there seems to be a stigma about straight women invading LGBT spaces and being rude. My friends and I are always super respectful, but I don’t want to impose myself somewhere where I wouldn’t be welcome. Do you have any advice on what I should do?

Sincerely,

Stumped

Dear Stumpy,

What should you do? Pick me up and let’s party down, girlfriend! (Do the kids still say “party down?" Do they still say “girlfriend" for that matter?) Anyway, go, go, go, go! Just follow a few guidelines: 1) Be respectful of those around you; 2) Tip the servers and performers well; and 3) Don’t be dicks. Yes, girlfriend (there I go again), women can be dicks.

What I’m saying is have fun but don’t get so shit-faced drunk that you forget the guidelines above. The LGBT is a loving, open and accepting group, honey. Treat those at the gay bar well, and they’ll return the favor your way.

If you have a great time at the show (and I’m sure you will), check out a few of the events in the list of weekly happenings. They’re great for nights out with friends—gay or straight!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 24: “RuPaul’s Drag Race" Premiere Viewing Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Take in the debut of the ninth season of the smash hit drag-a-thon! Best of all, you can watch it alongside Season 9 star, Jaymes Mansfield! Milwaukee’s own blonde bombshell appears on the new season of the popular show, and you can meet her during this 7 p.m. party, that includes drink specials, D.I.X.’s own drag race competition and more!

March 26: Bubbles & Beauties at Karma Bar & Grill (600 E. Ogden Ave.): Local favorite Nova D’Vine brings her glam slam of a drag show to its new home. Join the goddess alongside some of the city’s top performers in the restaurant’s Sutra Lounge. Call 414-213-6682 for reservations for the 6 p.m. evening.

March 27: Season Kickoff Party for Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway): One of Brew Town’s most popular theater companies is celebrating its 25th season with a free party, and you’re invited! The 6-8 p.m. get-together is open to the public and includes preview performances as well as a salute to women in the arts. Come hear what Renaissance Theaterworks has in store for its exciting new season!

March 28: Opening night ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Grab your glass slippers, girls, and journey back to the magical kingdom of your childhood. The ultimate ugly-duckling story strolls into Cream City for a short stay. (The mesmerizing musical runs through April 2.) Reserve your tickets before the clock strikes 12 by visiting marcuscenter.org.

March 29: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Check out these monthly fundraisers at one of Brew City’s favorite watering holes. The party runs 5- 9 p.m. with proceeds benefiting this month’s charity, Hope Shining Blue. Don your best pink hat for $1 off drinks, or buy a hat there for $5. Arrive during the first hour and your first drink will be on the house (with a donation to the cause).

March 29: “Our Trans Family: More than Just Pronouns" Photo Exhibit at Shorewood Library/Village Center (3920 N. Murray Ave): The local team that created the nationally celebrated exhibit “Shall Not Be Recognized," shares their latest endeavor. Join photographers Jeff Pearcy and Meredith Watts as they present this exciting show focusing on the lives of more than 20 Wisconsin individuals transitioning from one gender to another. The 6:30 p.m. evening includes a presentation and question-answer segment. See shorewoodlibrary.org for more information.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).