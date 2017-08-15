If You Got It, Flirt It

Dear Ruthie,

Every time my girlfriend and I go anywhere…movies, theaters, restaurants…she flirts with other men right in front of me. So now I have started to do the same right in front of her. Do we belong together, or should we break up and find other people?

—Flustrated

Dear Flustrated,

While your email has a calm tone, I’m concerned because the subject of your message is “Flirtatious Whore.” Maybe I’m cuckoo-bananas, but it sounds like you’re harboring a little animosity. That said, two wrongs don’t make a right, sweetie, so lay off the flirting yourself. If you want to stick with this gal, let her know how her behavior is affecting you. If she continues to flirt with other men in front of you, then kiss her goodbye and find someone with a personality that better fits with yours…and someone who isn’t a whore.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Aug. 16: Opening night of ‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane’ at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): If you loved the FX series “Feud,” join me for this hilarious horror parody at one of the city’s best-loved black box theaters. I switch roles every night with co-star Jeremy Welter, making this a comedy you’ll want to see twice. To learn which nights I play Baby Jane/Bette Davis and which performances I’m Blanche/Joan Crawford, call 414-484-8874 or swing by offthewalltheatre.com. There, you can order tickets for the show, which runs through Aug. 27.

Aug. 16: Dude Looks Like a Lady Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): It’s time for a turnabout at This Is It. What does that mean? In addition to 2-4-1 drink specials, your favorite bartenders are entertaining you in drag from 9 p.m. to midnight. Don’t miss the girls, the glam and the great times at this party, co-hosted by the kids at Swell.

Aug. 17: Fashion 411 at Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.): Community favorite Bjorn Nasett and local fashionista Jordan Dechambre review the latest fads and faux pas in the style world. They’ll answer your fashion questions and more during this 6:30-7:30 p.m. happy hour. That’s right, folks! I said, “happy hour!” Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy this change-of-pace evening.

Aug. 18: Tommy Odetto Concert at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.): Join the growing number of cheese heads, trying to turn Tommy Odetto into America’s next rock star. This 8 p.m. to midnight party includes a concert by Tommy, a silent auction and a raffle for a guitar autographed by members of Nirvana. See tommyodetto.com/mke for tickets (which are limited in number).

Aug. 19: Courage MKE Volleyball Tournament at Fat Daddy’s (120 W. National Ave.): Come out and play or sit back and watch the fun! It’s a co-ed volleyball tournament to benefit Courage MKE! Registration opens at 11 a.m. at $150 per team. See fatdaddyball.com for registration and more. Be sure to hit the after-party at D.I.X., starting at 5 p.m.

Aug. 19: Woof’s King Street Pride Block Party at Woof’s (114 King St., Madison): Don’t let summer end without one more pride celebration! This year the boys at Mad City’s L/L bar hooked up with the guys at Mr. Wisconsin Leather to host the annual block bash. The 4-11 p.m. fest includes DJs, beverages and the sort of scenery that’ll have you barking “woof” all night!

Aug. 20: Limp Wrist Record Release and Show at After Gallery (2225 N. Humboldt Ave.): Limp Wrist, the self-described “Queer, hardcore, punk band,” offers up an all-ages concert to kick off their recent record release. A $10 door charge includes access to the four opening acts starting at 3 p.m.

Aug. 20: Red Hot and Leather Ball at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Join the Brew City Sisters for their second annual fundraiser that combines drag and leather with fundraising for ARCW. In addition to a drag show, you’ll find a silent auction, free food, raffles and more! Grab your finest red wardrobe or loveliest leather and hit the 4-9 p.m. ball!

Aug. 20: Miss Hamburger Mary’s Pageant at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The kitschy burger joint hosts its first pageant with this 8 p.m. contest. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the competition starting at 8 p.m. Seating is first come, first served (with a $5 admission), so call 414-488-2555 and hold a table early.

Aug. 22: 50 & Better Dining Club at Antigua (5823 W. Burnham St.): Meet new friends, try new foods and check out this new LGBTQ dining club for those over the age of 50. Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the diner club starts at 6 p.m. Yummy, yummy in my tummy.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.