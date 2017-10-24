Halloween Haunts Cream City

It’s here…it’s here…the high holy day for the LGBTQ community—Halloween! Between the costumes (I’ve seen everything from sexy sailors to sexy ears of corn, no lie), the parties (both at bars and in homes), the horror movies (watch ’em in the theaters, in clubs, on TV), the contests and all the other spooky soirees, my social calendar is loaded with haunted happenings.

In fact, there are so many great ways to celebrate, I’m going to forgo my advice column this week so I can share them all with you. Grab a costume (or not), and paint the town orange this week. It’s Halloween, after all! Let’s have some devilish fun!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Oct. 26: Tori Amos at The Orpheum Theatre (216 State St., Madison): Kick off Halloween with a must-see concert when the infamous coppertop brings her Native Invader Tour to Mad City. A favorite of the LGBTQ community, the songstress is sure to delight Wisconsin audiences. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert start at $42 and can be found at ticketnetwork.com.

Oct. 26: Halloween with Trixie Mattel at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Milwaukee’s favorite breakout girl comes home with this annual evening of tricks and treats. Join the comedy queen who will emcee the 8 p.m. costume contest, awarding hundreds of dollars in cash and prizes. Don’t forget to check out the bar’s new outdoor space, too!

Oct. 27: Ghosts Under Glass at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Get your ghost on with this family friendly feast for the eyes. Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos with a light show, indoor trick-or-treating, crafts, tours of the “haunted tropical dome” and more. Swing by milwaukeedomes.org for additional information on the $8 event. The fun fright fest starts at 6 p.m.

Oct. 27: Marvel Comix Night at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Satiate your cosplay cravings with this monthly nod to Marvel comics. A Bat-villain drag show, shot boys, dancing and more round out the change-of-pace evening that kicks off at 10 p.m.

Oct. 27: ‘Deadtime Stories’ with the Brew City Bombshells at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.): Cream City’s favorite burlesque troupe promises to scare you right out of their pants! A $10 door charge ($8 if you’re in costume) gets you into the 10:30 p.m. show and costume contest. The naughty gals of this sexy, spooky and silly show only flash their talents to audiences of those 21 and older.

Oct. 28: Let’s Brunch MKE at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Grab your brunch bunch and hit this sensational sampling of the city’s best! Twenty of Milwaukee’s favorite brunch hot spots offer tastes of their menu for a $35 door charge. From Bloody Marys to burgers and from coffee to cakes, the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. food fest is an eye-opener you won’t want to miss.

Oct. 28: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at Landmark’s Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Ring in Halloween with Dr. Frank N. Furter and his cast of misfits during the infamous midnight movie. The cast of Sensual Daydreams brings the film to life in front of the screen, hosts two costume contests, plays games with the audience and more. So, dammit, Janet! Let’s do the time warp again!

Oct. 28 & 29: Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Looking for a new way to celebrate Halloween? The Milwaukee Symphony performs Danny Elfman’s delightful score in a live-to-film presentation with Tim Burton’s classic movie. Tickets start at $29.50. Stop by pabsttheater.org for tickets and show times.

Oct. 29: Love is Love: An LGBT & Allies Wedding Showcase at Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce wants to help you plan your big day. Vendors specializing in everything from food to flowers will be on hand, demonstrating how they can make your wedding a day to remember. The expo runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Oct. 31: Trick or Treat: The Afterglow at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Treat yourself to a few tricks on Halloween with this bewitching 9:30 p.m. gala hosted by Dita Von. In addition to scary specialty cocktails, the night includes a costume contest, drag performances and more.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).