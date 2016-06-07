It’s Here, It’s Queer, It’s Pride Week!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for me, anyway. I love Pride Week. I love Pridefest, I love the Pride Parade, and I love the street party that erupts after the Pride Parade. If you think the festivities aren’t for you, I’d encourage you to give them a try. You might always want to see the list of weekly happenings, as there are plenty of events to attend this weekend to celebrate the LGBT spirit! Join me next week for my advice column and more, but until then…let’s party rainbow-style!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 10, 11 & 12: Pridefest Milwaukee at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): It’s here! It’s here! The granddaddy of all local LGBT parties, Pridefest raises its rainbow-colored head once again! Food, dancing, shows, beverages, shopping, concerts and more are yours for the taking. The grounds open at 3 p.m. on Friday; noon on Saturday and Sunday. Closing time is midnight all three evenings. See pridefest.com for ticket information, special packages and more.

June 10: All-White Affair at The Point (906 S. Barclay St.): Check out the venue everyone’s talking about with this third annual party! Billed as a “Pridefest kickoff,” this fashion-forward private event requires guests wear all white before enjoying dancing, drinks and appearances by national LGBT sensation Victoria “The Doll” Dougharty. Doors open at 9 p.m. with a $20 door charge.

June 10: Colin Acumen’s Drag King Extravaganza at Pridefest’s Loft Lounge (200 N. Harbor Drive): Everyone’s favorite stud hosts a nod to the city’s top Kings during what’s sure to be a Pridefest hot spot. From Dick Fitswell to Maker Moist, the Kings promise to entertain at this 10 p.m. show.

June 11: Leather/Fetish Gear Show at Pridefest’s Dance Pavilion (200 N. Harbor Drive): Daddies and bears and pups…oh, my! Don’t miss this popular event at Pridefest, loaded with all the leather and nasty gear your dirty little heart can handle. This year, the models are donating tips to Ruthie’s Kennel Club! I’ll be on hand to accept them, so swing by the 4 p.m. show and say hi…Sir!

June 11: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Battle of the Seasons’ at The Pabst Theatre (144 E. Wells St.): As RuPaul says, “Bring me my girls.” The smash LOGO show hits Brew City with a review featuring Ru’s all-time favorites, including former winners Jinkx Monsoon and Violet Chachki (although, the show notes that performers may change). Hosted by Michelle Visage, the show starts at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m. See pabsttheater.org for tickets.

June 11: Detox at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Just can’t get enough of “RuPaul’s Drag Race?” Join the team at This Is It as they roll out the red carpet for Detox! The hardcore fan favorite performs, mingles and parties at 10 p.m. in the intimate space of Milwaukee’s oldest LGBT bar. Plenty of bawdy fun is sure to be had without a cover charge.

June 12: Milwaukee Pride Parade at South Second St.: A mile of LGBT craziness, the city’s Pride Parade has become legendary. Grab a cold one, a lawn chair and your best buddies for the 2 p.m. event that’s not to be missed. Dozens of floats, marchers, music and more make for a helluva memorable afternoon. Many of the LGBT bars along the way offer specials, parade emcees and outdoor venues so pop a squat early along the parade and get ready for a good time.

June 12: Sunday Funday at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): After the Pride Parade, head over to a sandy beach party at this LGBT watering hole. Enjoy the sand volleyball, open patios, special DJs and performances by the DIX DollHaus girls. What a great way to cool off after the parade!

June 12: Blondie at Pridefest’s Miller Main Stage (200 N. Harbor Drive): Come early to secure a seat for one of the most legendary bands of all time…Blondie! End this year’s Pridefest with the iconic group and lead singer Debbie Harry, considered by many to be a leader in the punk/new wave movement. Does it get any better than this? I think not! Don’t miss the 6:30 p.m. concert, which begins with GGOOLLDD and The Salford Lads Club.

June 12: After-Festival Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The Argonauts Levi/Leather social group help you say farewell to another kick-ass Pride weekend. Free food and raffles round out the 5 p.m. party that’s free and open to everyone over the age of 21. Head over after Pridefest closes.

