Hit the Reset Button

It’s here, kids…the New Year! If 2016 was an itch in your ass, take comfort in the possibilities 2017 offers. If 2016 was your kick-ass year, then get ready to crank it up because 2017 is going to offer a calendar’s worth of success.

Am I psychic? Hell no! Am I an optimist? Not really. I’m just a sucker for new beginnings and that’s what a New Year presents. So, get out there and start making a difference in your life! See the list of weekly happenings for some ideas. From workshops and seminars to cabaret shows and dance club parties, there’s plenty to take in during this first week of 2017. Before you paint the town red, however, let’s read an email from a reader looking to change his life in the coming year.

Dear Ruthie,

Every year I have all kinds of plans to improve myself in the New Year, and every year I fall really short. Any ideas for achieving the resolutions I make for myself?

Thanks,

Baby New Year

Dear Baby Face,

Four things: 1) Good luck; 2) Make your resolutions achievable. Losing 10 pounds in a year is understandable but becoming a Broadway star in 12 months isn’t particularly realistic; 3) Create smaller milestones that ultimately lead to your goals; and 4) Write it all down! Put those milestones and goals in writing, then review the goals on the 1st of every month. This holds you accountable for working toward those milestones and ultimately reaching your goals. If things don’t work out this year, honey-bunny, we’ll meet at the bar and make a new plan for 2018…with everyone else.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 6: Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing (1800 E. North Ave.): If you like sharp items, spray paint and social rebellion, this is the workshop for you! Famed artist Jeremy Novy leads this class that teaches the finer points of stenciling and street art. (You may have seen Jeremy’s “Dear Ruthie” piece of artwork around the city last summer.) Your $60 fee includes all materials. Visit thewaxwing.com for tickets and details behind this 5 to 8 p.m. workshop.

Jan. 6: Pound Puppies Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Are you a pup? Just like to check out the pups and their Masters? Don’t miss this puppy-play event at what’s quickly becoming the hottest spot in Brew City. A DJ, dancing, drink specials, drag performances and more promise to keep tails wagging during the 10 p.m. event.

Jan. 7: ‘Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst’ at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.): Join the fun-loving Doherty girls as they sing the naked truth behind family, friendship and fame. Are they sisters? Cousins? A couple of brassy broads? Find out during the hilarious revue that includes pianist Ryan Cappelman. The $20 show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thedohertysisters.bpt.me. (Also, Sunday Jan. 8.)

Jan. 7: Winter Wonderland Party at ReMixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Christmas may be over but the beauty of winter is still with us, and the gang at this Neenah nightclub want to celebrate it! Come dressed in silver and/or white attire. Get cozy with a 10:30 p.m. contest, midnight dance party and more—all without a cover! Want to enter the talent contest? Be there at 9:30 p.m. to sign up for the competition.

Jan. 8: Mary’s Kingdom: New Year’s Revolution at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The city’s best drag kings descend on this kitschy hamburger joint during a new time slot. Offering a night of “revolutionary performers,” the 7:30 p.m. performance is truly a change-of-pace way to kick off 2017. If you haven’t checked out the new Hamburger Mary’s yet, now is a great time to do so! Free video games, multiple bars and an updated dinner menu round out the night.

Jan. 9: Taxes: A Free Seminar at Bay View United Methodist Church (2772 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Not sure how to file taxes with your new same-sex spouse? Have you purchased a house in 2016? Dealing with several jobs or need to claim tips? Bring your questions and concerns to this free financial seminar. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes a light snack. (How the hell can you beat that?)

Jan. 9: A Whole New World at Sidetrack Video Bar (3349 N. Halsted St., Chicago): The Chicago mega-bar turns show tune Sunday on its keester with a musical Monday offering. Celebrate the songs of your animated favorites during this sing-along event that runs 8 p.m. to bar close. A hop, skip and a jump from Milwaukee, this incredible club never has a cover charge.

