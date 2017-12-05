Ho-Hum Holidays? Hell, No!

Dear Ruthie,

After living together for four years, my boyfriend and I (no, we’re not married yet, but I’ll save that for another time) are fighting about Christmas decorations. Yes. Decorations.

I know it sounds petty, but he wants to go nuts with our usual deck-the-halls craziness of seven trees, two Christmas villages, numerous wreaths, knick-knacks galore and things. I, on the other hand, want a quiet, calm and stress-free holiday with no decorations to haul out, put up and clean up. I’m pissed he won’t even consider this request, particularly since I put up with all the work and hassle of turning our home into a Christmas Wonderland year after year.

You tell me, Ruthie. Don’t I get a voice in this?

Thanks,Harried Harold

P.S. Love your bingos at Hamburger Mary’s, btw.Dear Harry,

I want a friggin’ Christmas Wonderland! Bring all the crap to my place, and I’ll enjoy it, honey! I get what you’re saying, sugar, but you might just miss the joy a pretty house brings during the holiday if you go from a yuletide Xanadu to a bare, basic and boring. That said, I’d suggest the two of you settle on fewer decorations and see how you both feel after the holiday. Agree to put up two trees, maybe a wreath on the door and one Christmas village.

Quit bickering and enjoy the season. In fact, cutting the housework gives you more time to take in some holiday cheer. See my social calendar, then get out and make merry this season!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

Dec. 8: Lesbian Alliance Game Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Grab your favorite board game and a dish to pass, and you’ll be all set for this 6-9 p.m. get-together. Meet new and friendly faces, reconnect with old friends and share a bit of holiday cheer during this free and casual event that puts the focus on fun. Shoot an email to help@mkelgbt.org with questions.

Dec. 8-10: Leather 64Ten Sale at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Were you naughty this year? Maybe you need some fetish or fantasy gear to set you on the not-so-straight and narrow. If you’ve been nice, then reward yourself with some new leather. One of the nation’s leading leather vendors hits Harbor Room with a three-day sale. Grab your credit card and check out the deals from 6-10 p.m. And don’t miss the Harbor Room Union Suit Christmas Party on Dec. 10!

Dec. 9: Brew City Sisters Toys for Tots Drive at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Bring a new, unwrapped toy to this Christmas bash, and bypass the cover charge. The 9 p.m. party includes a drag show, raffles and all the fun Santa can stuff in his sack, sugar! Can’t make it down to Kenosha? Take a tag from the Brew City Sisters’ giving tree at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.) and do some holiday good this year!

Dec. 9-10: City of Festivals Men’s Chorus ‘Grown Up Christmas Wish List’ Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.): It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, particularly when the crew of this popular chorus warms up their pipes, dons their holiday best and offers a heartwarming selection of songs. Tickets are $20 at the door, but visit cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org for a $5 discount as well as show times.

Dec. 10: Krampuslauf at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Spice up your holiday with a Krampuslauf (aka Krampus Run)! The Castaways Levi-Leather social group host a 3-7 p.m. Sunday funday with raffles, prizes, a beer bust and more. Dress like Krampus and get a free raffle ticket!

Dec. 10: Beer Barons Rugby Club’s ‘Miss Scrum Pageant’ at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Wanna see hot guys with big thighs? Need some manly men to heat up your week? The boys of the Milwaukee Beer Barons Rugby Club ditch their dirty duds…and strap on some heels to hit the stage for their first tongue-in-cheek drag pageant. Hosted by yours truly, the hunky and hairy boys are sure to deliver laughs during the 7 p.m. competition. Bring your dollars, because the money raised goes to the rugby club.

Dec. 12: Walker’s Pint Holiday Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Food, music, booze and hot women…who could ask for anything more? It’s Christmas at Walker’s Pint! Join the fun during this yearly yuletide bash that runs 5-11 p.m. Be sure to have your wish list ready. There’s a rumor that a jolly elf in red might make an appearance.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.