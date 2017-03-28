Keep Your Hands to Yourself

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend doesn’t want to be touched after orgasm. I have never run into this. Most women want to cuddle after. Even the slightest touch gets her mad. After doing research I found there are women who get overstimulated and can’t be touched. I am shocked that in my 45-plus years of having various affairs and reading sex books and articles, I have never heard of this. Why the secret?

—Jack

Dear Jacky,

As you note, many women (and men) feel overstimulated after sex, and they don’t want to be touched once the horizontal hokey-pokey comes to an end. Make sure you talk to your cuddle-free lady about this, however, to be sure sex isn’t painful or that she’s not dealing with issues of depression or guilt. If any of these situations are the case, suggest she see a medical professional.

Why the secret? It’s actually a White House initiative designed to make you question your manhood and overall ability to satisfy women. Don’t be a dork! It can’t be that big of a secret if you found your answer online, sugar. Hmmm…maybe you just wanted to reach out to me. Is that it? That’s wonderful, honey—just don’t touch me!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 30: mARTch Madness at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): The staff at the Domes puts an artsy twist on March Madness with this one-night-only art and fashion show. Check out the wares of local artists (and buy a few pieces, too), point the kids toward the coloring station and don’t miss the LED light shows every hour on the half, starting at 6:30 p.m. Cash bars and food round out the 6-9 p.m. evening. Admission for adults is $7, but swing by county.milwaukee.gov for additional information.

March 31: Opening Night of Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival at The Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Lower Level Grand Avenue Mall): Get your gore on with everything from documentaries and feature films to shorts and animated spots. From twisted tales to killer cuts, there’s a film for every ghoul during this three-day fest. Tickets range from $10 to $75. See twisteddreamsff.com for ticket packages, show times and more.

April 1: Dog-Day Afternoon at Sidetrack Video Bar (3349 N. Halsted St., Chicago): Pack up your pup and head south for an afternoon of beverages, boys and bow-wows. Meet new friends (furry and fleshy), and enjoy the 1-5 p.m. afternoon antics, including swag bags for doggies, drink specials for their owners and more. Don’t have a pooch? C’mon down anyway!

April 1: Toyota Corona’s April Fools at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Yuck it up this April Fools Day with the comedy queens of D.I.X. Hometown honey Toyota Corona returns to Brew City to host the fabulous night of fun, starting at 10 p.m. There’s no cover, but you must over 21 to attend…and I’m not foolin’!

April 2: Lady Bunny at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): This isn’t an April Fools joke…the legendary Lady Bunny is coming to Milwaukee! Join me and the Lady herself right here in Brew Town. Performing her hilarious one-woman show, Trans-Jester , the dynamic diva shows her funny bone at Milwaukee’s kitschy burger joint with an 8 p.m. performance. General admission tickets go for $25, with a 7:30 p.m. first-come, first-serve seating, followed by standing room. See brownpapertickets.com for more.

April 5: Screening of ‘Angle of Ascent’ at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Enjoy a 5:30 p.m. screening of this intriguing documentary that follows the CIA as it begins to embrace diversity and LGBT security clearance issues. After the short film, enjoy a friendly social and discuss the free showing. What a great way to meet new folks! Just imagine, you can tell your grandkids that the CIA brought you and your spouse together!

