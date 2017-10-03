Let’s Have a Kiki

What’s a “kiki?” It’s a party with your besties, honey! Good music, good friends and lots of laughs are what a good kiki is all about, and Brew Town is full of ’em! Take a look at the list of kikis seen in my social calendar this week, then put on your party panties and paint the town! Before you grab your cha-cha heels, though, check out this message from a self-described party pooper.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety, and I cannot enjoy large get-togethers like other people. My condition is causing some issues between me and my husband. He wants to go to all sorts of events, parties and fundraisers, but I can’t. I’ve tried, but the anxiety is too much. I don’t know if he really doesn’t understand or if he chooses not to understand. Please help us.

Thanks,

Party Pooper

Dear Pooper,

Sorry to hear that high anxiety is detouring your road to happily ever after. Two things: Suggest you take separate cars to events. This way you can attend a few more events with your guy, but cut out when the pressure gets to be too much. Secondly, consider couples counseling to discuss this situation before it intensifies. A professional can help your sweetie understand your anxiety issues, and he or she might offer ways the two of you can better cope with the situation.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Oct. 4: Pride Movie Night at UWM LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Union WG-89): The first Wednesday of the month is movie night at UW-Milwaukee! Join LGBTQ+ students, staff, alumni and supporters for a free showing of Mosquita Y Mari, a special selection of the Sundance Film Festival. The free movie starts at 5 p.m., so don’t be late!

Oct. 4: Transgender Ally Workshop at Unitarian Church North (13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon): Sponsored by the folks at the Unitarian Church and the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this educational event addresses transgender-related terminology, issues faced by today’s transgender community, and ways friends and family can support their transgendered loved ones. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the free workshop starting at 6:30.

Oct. 6: Swell: Equinox at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Local circuit party Swell takes over the rooftop of Hamburger Mary’s for this autumnal event that’s sure to be a night to remember. From fire pits and techno beats to hot boys and drag queen Ariel Versace, this party promises to be one for the books. The $5 door charge gets you a free beverage at the 10 p.m. rave.

Oct. 7: AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run at Summerfest Grounds (639 E. Summerfest Place): Join honorary chair and funny lady Jane Lynch as she kicks off the 28th year of Wisconsin’s largest HIV fundraising event. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., and the race begins at 10:15. The opening ceremonies start at noon with the walk’s step off at 12:30 p.m. Visit aidswalkwis.org for everything you need to make the most of this exciting day.

Oct. 7: ‘Let’s Have a KiKi’ Party at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): KiKi with RuPaul diva Jaymes Mansfield, local favorite Melee McQueen and social media hostess Ariel Versace (again!). Not only will DJ Chomper keep the dance floor on fire, but key lime drink specials are sure to make this 10 p.m. night one to remember.

Oct. 8: U.S. Bank Brady Street Pet Parade at Brady Street (Brady Street and Arlington Place): Grab your four-legged baby and head over to this street fest of a furry kind! From the pet parade and pet blessing to wacky contests and live music, celebrate bark-tober during the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outdoor party. Get your tail wagging at eventbrite.com where you’ll sniff out more information. (Search “Brady Street Pet Parade 2017.”)

Oct. 8: Dead or Hide Leather Apocalypse at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): You won’t regret hitting up this sexy Sunday fun day as the Castaways MC of Milwaukee Levi/leather social group host another of their infamous beer busts. The theme is zombies in leather, and those in costume get five free raffles tickets. The fun starts at 3 p.m.

Oct. 10: Coming Out Monologues at Union Fireside Lounge at UW-Milwaukee Union Alumni Fireside Lounge (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Celebrate National Coming Out Day with stories, slam poetry and songs when UWM students hit the stage to share their coming-out stories. The 6-9 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.