Let Me See Your Halloweenie

Dear Ruthie,

This spring I married my Prince Charming. One problem: I think I married the only Gay man who hates Halloween. He wants to stay in during Halloween, and dressing in costume is out of the question. While we dated, he’d give in to my love of Halloween, but he was miserable and we’d end up calling it an early night.

Last year, I promised that if he went on a Halloween pub crawl, then we’d skip Halloween this year. Well, now is the time of reckoning, and I’m tempted to break my promise. Am I horrible for going back on my word, and celebrating Halloween with friends this year?

Thanks,

Jack o’ Lantern

Dear Jack,

Halloween is, indeed, a high holy day for many in the LGBT community. Whether you’re a young gal looking to dance the night away or you’re a 60-year-old trucker with a yen to dress like Lady Gaga, Halloween is a time to let loose. No questions asked; no judgment passed. That said, a promise is a promise, honey pie. Keep your word and skip the fright fest this year. Spend the night watching scary movies with your sweetie. (Just don’t read the list of weekly happenings! It’s loaded with awesome pre-Halloween events across Milwaukee!)

Next year, suggest your hubby enjoy a night to himself while you get your ghoul on with friends. He’ll likely appreciate your understanding, and you’ll be able to enjoy the witching hour. Until then, spend Halloween at home with your guy and be happy to have a Prince Charming and not a wicked witch at your side.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 20: Rocky Horror HamBingo at Hamburger Mary’s (734 S. Fifth St.): Let’s do the time warp again…at the new Hamburger Mary’s! Join me for a night of free R-rated bingo, as you check out Mary’s new location, win hundreds of dollars in prizes and enjoy a special appearance by Dr. Frank-N-Furter. New bingo games and more round out the 8 p.m. night, benefiting Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Call 414-988-9324 for reservations.

Oct. 21: Angst, Horror & Fun at the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Join Present Music as they take you on a spooky stroll through the Art Museum set to music, filled with mayhem and featuring disturbing scenes from horror-film classics. The creepy concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 via presentmusic.org.

Oct. 22: Miltown LGBT Families Haunted Halloween Bash at Urban Ecology Center (3700 W. Pierce St.): The gang at Miltown LGBT Families (under the umbrella of the Cream City Foundation) put together a simply spooky afternoon of Halloween delights for Brew Town’s LGBT families. For more information on this kid-friendly event, visit miltownfamilies.org.

Oct. 22: Horrorgasmo: A Draglesque Halloween at The Local Club Anything (807 S. Fifth St.): Want to make the hair on the back of your neck stand? Don’t miss these ghoulish girls! Jaymes Mansfield, Veruca Voorhees and Sylvia Nyxx lead a cast of devilish drag queens through two shows (10 and 11:30 p.m.), before DJs turn the joint into a demonic dance party and costume contest. The evil evening includes a $7 cover.

Oct. 23: Milwaukee LGBT Wedding Expo at The Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): If you’re about to say, “I do,” check out this expo! The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce assembled numerous vendors that know weddings best—from fabulous florals to enticing invites. Free and open to the public, this world of rainbow weddings is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 23: Largest Bloody Mary Party and Food Drive at Great Lakes Distillery (616 W. Virginia St.): If Bloody Marys are your thing, you’re not going to want to miss the chance to taste the largest Bloody in Brew Town. A $5 donation to Hunger Task Force gets you a sample of the big beverage plus a trip through the garnish bar. Hourly raffle prizes spice up the bloody good time, which runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25: Opening Night of The Book of Mormon at The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): The naughtiest, raunchiest, funniest musical of all time rolls into Brew Town this week! From the creators of “South Park,” the comedy follows the mishaps of two missionaries on an R-rated journey you’ll never forget. Performances runs through Oct. 30, so call the box office at 414-273-7206 and nab your seat to the must-see mischief.

Give Ruthie a jingle…er, uhm…an email. Drop her a line at dearruthie@shepex.com, and share your problems or tell her about an event she might want to share in this column.