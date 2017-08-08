A Letter from Ruthie

Dear Ruthie Rooters,

I thought it was about damn time I sent you all a letter! Granted, I’m not writing from jail, a spot several of you seem to write me from, but I’m sending you this letter anyway.

A few weeks ago, I announced that I was taking a break from running my charity, Ruthie’s Kennel Club. I launched this charity in 2013 with the hopes of financially helping animal-related charities throughout the state. With a wonderful board of directors, amazing volunteers and incredible supporters, we’ve raised thousands and thousands of dollars for local animal shelters, rescues, animal food banks and other well-deserving charities. We bought protective vests for police dogs, we paid medical bills and we helped many dogs and cats find their forever homes.

During my speech at our farewell bash, I quoted one of our volunteers who once reminded me that there truly “was a lot of good in this world.” This statement was proven to me time and again by the caring folks throughout this city and state. You do care, and you showed it with your tremendous support of not only this cause, but the many other animal-related charities that exist in Milwaukee. I’d like to thank you for your support, kindness and friendship. Your enthusiasm toward Ruthie’s Kennel Club, your dedication to helping Wisconsin charities and your love of animals has been incredibly touching. I will never forget the outpouring of love and compassion I witnessed as the founder of Ruthie’s Kennel Club, and I thank you!

That said, let’s move onward and upward! I have a bit more time on my social calendar these days, so take a look at the list of weekly happenings. Maybe I’ll run into you at one of these events…and you can buy me a beer—or seven. See you next week, gang!

XOXO

Dear Ruthie

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Aug. 10: 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): The Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation join forces to honor those making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community and in our city overall. Join us (yes, I’ll be there, too!) at 5:30 p.m. for happy hour followed by a 6:15 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony. Tickets start at $40 with a discount for half or full table reservations. See shepherdtickets.com and nab your tickets today!

Aug. 12: Art in the Park at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): For fine art, cool crafts, live music, savory eats and frosty beers, check out Milwaukee’s monthly art jam. The fest opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., featuring family-friendly fun for everyone.

Aug. 12: Rainbow Community Potluck at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Put on your stretchy pants, grab a lawn chair and bring a dish to pass because this celebration of food and friendship is back for its 13th year of fun. Entrées are complements of the center, but if your name starts with A through H, bring a salad; I though Q, contribute an appetizer; and R through Z whip up a dessert. The party starts at noon and run through 4 p.m.

Aug. 12: Patti LaBelle at State Fair Main Stage (640 S. 84th St.): The diva strides into Brew Town with her dynamite voice, energetic stage show and lovable personality during this 8 p.m. concert. Along with her opening act, En Vogue, this powerhouse singer is sure to have you dancing and singing all night long. See wistatefair.com for $29 to $39 tickets, and get yourself a new attitude, Lady Marmalade!

Aug. 13: Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The infamous Castaways MC of Milwaukee L/L social group is at it again! The parties they host are quickly giving a naughty nod to Sunday Fundays in Cream City. Enjoy a beer bust, raffles and more. Wear your best bikini for free raffle tickets called during the 3-7 p.m. event.

Aug. 13: Idina Menzel at The Riverside (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): From Rent to Wicked and from Glee to Frozen , Idina Menzel has proven to be a vocal powerhouse few can top. Join the Grammy- and Tony-Award winner during her 8 p.m. concert (doors open at 7 p.m.). Swing by pabsttheater.org for more.

Aug. 14: Milwaukee Burger Week Kickoff Party at Miller Time Pub and Grill (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Help the Shepherd Express kick off Burger Week (Aug. 14-20), during this 4-7 p.m. happy hour! Not only will you find great deals on booze and burgers, but swanky prizes, a burger-eating contest and more promise to make this a meaty mainstay in Milwaukee. Best of all, 10% of the bar revenue and 100% of the tips go to Feeding America-Eastern Wisconsin!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.