Life After the Big Gay Gig

Sigh. I’m not sure if that’s a sigh of relief, a sigh of exhaustion or a sigh of melancholy now that Milwaukee Pride Week is done. I hope you all had a great time. Hopefully you had some good laughs, reconnected with old friends, made a new acquaintance (or seven…wink, wink) and enjoyed some great music, food and beverages. Need a little hair of the dog? Check out the list of weekly happenings for a few events to get you through the week. If you’re feeling a bit lovelorn after Pride Week, join the club by reading the email below. Until then, see you all next week!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m so in love with my boyfriend, but he always breaks my heart. I’ve given him so much, including over $2,500 in cash. After we fight, we make up and things are fine for a little while, but then he says or does something that hurts so bad I can barely take it. My family hates him and they think he’s too old for me (I’m 18 and he’s 30). When things are good, they’re really good, but when they’re bad, I’m in a major depression. I’ve had eight boyfriends and none of them worked out. Is it me? I’m not sure where to turn. What can I do to turn things around?

—A Friend

Dear Friend,

Congratulations! You’ve left Dear Ruthie speechless! Where to start? Let’s take things point by point, shall we?

Anyone who constantly breaks your heart is not worthy of your love. Start thinking more of yourself and you’ll realize you need a man who makes you happy—all the time! If your family hates him, take that as a sign. Lovers come and go, but family is forever. And they’re correct! He is too old for you (particularly to be taking thousands of dollars from you)! I know you won’t believe me, but in time you’ll look back at this relationship and realize that age played a factor.

You’ve had eight boyfriends? Honey, when did you start dating? Age 10!? Hit the brakes, sugar. Get to know you! I’m sure you’re a cutie and getting lots of attention (perhaps from some of the wrong people). That doesn’t mean you have to give in to such advances.

I’m concerned about your depression. Consider going to a professional who can help you work through your issues—please! Also, consider contacting Project Q at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, where you’ll find people your age, and the support will surely be a benefit. Take a break from the dating scene, find yourself and create a solid support group (including professionals). You have plenty of time to worry about boyfriends. Focus on you first and the rest will follow.

June 15: 50+ Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This support group is growing in numbers (no pun intended…well, okay, maybe a little). Stop by the 6 to 8 p.m. meeting to discuss relationships, retirement and anything else you might find yourself facing in this phase of your life. Call 414-271-2656 or visit mkelgbt.org for details.

June 17: MAM After Dark: LFOA Edition at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Worlds collide as the hip Milwaukee Art Museum party takes to the outdoors to celebrate the Lakefront Festival of Art! The 5 to 10 p.m. event offers four bands, craft beers, wine tastings and more than 180 artsy vendors. See mam.org for tickets, which run $10 (in advance) to $17.

June 18: Retro Revolution Tea Dance at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Celebrate the ’80s with the team at Fluid Bar as they bring the pop-laden decade back to life with a good old-fashioned Tea Dance. Celebrate with music, drag performances, drink specials and more from 3 to 7 p.m.

June 18: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Animated Version at The Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farewell Ave.): Love Rocky Horror ? Love cartoons? Your dreams have come true with this live performance—in front of the uncut version of the movie. The cast of Sensual Daydreams dons their favorite cartoon, video game and superhero gear before hitting the stage. Dress as your favorite cartoon character and enter the costume contest. The time warp starts at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are $10.

June 21: Cocktails for Change at Kaleidoscope Eatery & Spirits (313 N. Broadway, Green Bay): Join Fair Wisconsin and help achieve equality for everyone in our great state. Open to the public, the 6 to 8 p.m. happy hour includes special performances, drinks and all the hobnobbing you can handle!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).