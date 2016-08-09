Lots to See; Many to Do

Dear Ruthie,

Do gay guys believe in monogamy anymore? I’m fed up with these stupid statuses regarding “complicated” relationships, open relationships, couples who “play together” and all that other bullshit. How can I meet the right guy when no one wants to be faithful? I feel like I’m crazy for wanting an honest, committed relationship. I’m not screwing around here—literally! Am I nuts?

—Waiting for Mr. Right

Dear Mr. Sister,

I hear ya loud and clear, sugar buns! I’m not sure if more couples are getting creative in the bedroom these days or if more people are just opening up about it, but regardless, there sure are a lot of horn dogs out there! Not that there’s anything wrong with that, mind you. My whole sex life pretty much hinges on drunks willing to buy me cheese curds and nail me in the back of my Trans Am, so I’m not one to judge. After all, my knees haven’t been together since 1993. That said, don’t lose faith in finding your Prince Charming!

Just because some relationships turn into citywide sausage fests doesn’t mean yours has to go that route. There are lots of men out there who share your views on monogamy, and finding a knight in white satin doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be hitting the sheets with others. Stick to your relationship expectations and you’ll find happiness.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 11: LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Wisconsin’s Cream City Foundation and Shepherd Express join forces for this swanky soiree, social and ceremony. Meet the winners of this year’s LGBT Progress Awards, which include me for Arts and Culture! Can you believe it? I hope the orchestra doesn’t cut me off during my acceptance speech! The event is sold out!

Aug. 13: Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): If you haven’t been to Art*Bar in awhile, this party is a great reason to check it out. We’ll kick off a new fundraising year for Ruthie’s Kennel Club with free food, two-for-one specials, silent auction and more! The party starts at 4 p.m., helping you jumpstart your Saturday night. Won’t you join me in helping to save Wisconsin’s furry friends? C’mon down and let’s have some doggone fun doing just that. All proceeds benefit Community Cat, Door County Sled Dogs and Lucky Mutts Rescue.

Aug. 13: King’s Night at the Riverwest Public Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Here ye, here ye! The gang behind The Drag RePUBLIC is at it again, bringing you the freshest faces in the Milwaukee Drag scene…and this time the boys take center stage. A $3 cover gets you into the 10 p.m. show, featuring special guest Dick Fitswell. It’s sure to be a night of music, mischief and mayhem, so let’s all hail the kings!

Aug. 13-14: Northalsted Market Days at Halsted Street (Between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street, Chicago): Head south if you want to party at the Midwest’s largest street bash! Join more than 100,000 other rebel rousers for two days of food, music, booze and boys! You’ll find plenty of shopping, art, entertainers and boys! (Wait…did I mention the boys already?) Both days kick off at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Aug. 14: Red Dress Ball at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): No one speaks of balls anymore. No, no, no! Not those kinds of balls! I’m talking about those fancy-schmancy evenings where you get all dolled up to dance, drink, eat and rub elbows with those equally fabulous as yourself. Luckily, such an extravaganza awaits as The Abbey of the Brew City Sisters host this elaborate evening, benefiting the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. Don your best crimson costume and bypass the $5 door charge. Featuring food, fun and fabulousity, the ball will have you seeing red from 5-9 p.m. A red-hot drag show hits the boards at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15: Camino Monday at Camino Bar & Grill (434 S. Second St.): Whew! You made it through another Monday. Reward yourself with a cocktail and support the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center at the same time. Camino donates $1 to the center for every tall Tito’s Vodka beverage sold as well as all of the money raised during the night’s raffle. Work second shift? A member of the service industry? Don’t worry, honey! The good times run 5 p.m. to midnight.

Need Ruthie’s advice on a topic? Want to share an event with her? Email her at dearruthie@shepex.com!