Make Your Own Damn Fireworks

It’s Independence Day in Milwaukee, and it looks like we won’t need mittens to enjoy it! Granted, I never leave the house without my knee-to-boobie Spanx, but if I can make it through the fireworks without goose bumps on my ass, I’m a happy girl.

Whether you celebrate July Fourth partying at the lakefront, enjoying a Main Street parade or heating up the barbecue, make your own fireworks this year and treat yourself to a great weekend. Check out my list of happenings for events that’ll spark up your week, but first let’s read a letter from a woman trying to reignite the fire in her bedroom.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband is on medications that tanked his sex drive. He acknowledges this, and yet he’s upset that I bought a vibrator. I have needs, too, and I thought this little treat to myself would be just that…a little treat! We’re arguing about the thing’s presence in the house, but I refuse to get rid of it. Should I cave in?

Love Your Column,

She Bops

Dear Bop,

If your hubby isn’t up to the task, you let your fingers do the walking and head on Downtown, sugar! (Is your battery-operated buddy the kind that comes with a remote control? I draw the line at those. I mean, how lazy can you get?)

If your “Mr. Not Right Now” can’t handle your private pal, ask him to join in on the fun and see if he can’t use it on you! You might also want to consider visiting his doctor with him. Discuss how the meds are upsetting your sex life, and ask if there are any options available.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 29: Opening of Summerfest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): The world’s largest music fest opens its gates once more. If you haven’t been to the big gig in awhile, check it out. There’s enough music, food and fun to satiate all tastes! Don’t miss Selena Gomez at the Marcus Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. or the one and only Joan Jett at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard at 10 p.m., or see summerfest.com for the entire lineup.

June 29: HamBingo for Orlando Victims at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): They’re still raising money for those affected by the Orlando tragedy at Hamburger Mary’s. Join the gang for 10 crazy rounds of bingo, 10 awesome prizes (yes, I said “awesome”) and five diva-licious bingo callers (including me)! Make your reservations at 414-988-9324 for this bawdy, busty and bingo-esque 8 p.m. evening. Let’s eat, drink and be Mary for Orlando!

June 30: Grand Opening & Dedication at AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin-Madison (600 Williams St., Madison): Enjoy appetizers and beverages as you check out the latest in HIV-related healthcare and services at this new Mad City ARCW. The reception party and tours run 3 to 7 p.m., with a dedication program at 5:30 p.m.

June 30, July 1-3: ‘The Skin of our Teeth’ at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): A favorite playwright of the LGBT community, Thornton Wilder won a Pulitzer Prize for this work that explores equality and prejudice in addition to other timely themes. Director Dale Gutzman puts his iconic spin on the piece with a cast of local favorites. Call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com for show times and tickets.

July 3: Indigo Girls at BMO Harris Pavilion at Summerfest (200 N. Harbor Drive): The friendliest, most welcoming, most delightful duo I’ve ever (almost) opened for at PrideFest are back. Catch these two at their 7:30 p.m. show, and brace yourself for their overwhelming warmth.

July 3: Milwaukee Fireworks at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center (750 N. Memorial Drive): Beat the crowd, beat the rush and enjoy a night that kicks off at 6 p.m. Dig into a buffet-style barbecue as well as beverages and live music…not to mention a guaranteed seat/table for the fireworks. Individual tickets start at $48.76 (individual) and go as high as $451.62 for a table of 10. Visit warmemorialcenter.org for details.

July 3: Movie Night at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Celebrate the weekend with a free movie! The center provides the movie and the popcorn, you bring the fun. Feel free to bring your own nonalcoholic beverage and settle in for a family friendly night. Be surprised about the showing, or call 414-271-2656 to find out what movie will hit the screen. The curtain goes up at 4 p.m.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email dearruthie@shepex.com.