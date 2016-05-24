Make It a Memorable Memorial Day

What’s better than Memorial Day in Milwaukee? Beats the hell outta me! After all, with the arrival of the holiday weekend, we know that summer is but a morning’s breath away, the PrideFest rainbow is about to shine and Summerfest’s grin is growing large. So grab a cold one, a brat and a buddy and gear up for a long weekend worth celebrating. In fact, check out this week’s list of happenings and hit a few events sure to make this Memorial Day a memorable one. First, though, let’s check out a reader email!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a straight woman who works as a waitress alongside a great co-worker who happens to be a Lesbian. I mean it when I say she’s great. When we cater an event with a lot of pretty ladies, however, her mind wanders. She flirts and whatnot with the guests, and I’m left with a lot of the work. How can I explain this to her without sounding like a homophobe?

Thanks,

Lucky Lady

Dear Out of Luck,

You seem like a cool chick, so just talk to her. Agree that it’s distracting when parties feature a lot of hotties (whether male or female), but that you just can’t handle the workload alone. Make the conversation about the work and not her orientation and you should be fine.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 26: ‘An Evening with Renée Fleming’ at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Join this modern-day diva as she struts her soprano know-how in front of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. From the Metropolitan Opera to the Super Bowl, Ms. Fleming’s voice has captivated millions. See why during this 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $46.50, and are available at mso.org.

May 26: Dancing Queens at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Billed as an opportunity to “whirl, twirl and hurl” (oh, dear!) this kooky concoction of craziness is sure to usher in the weekend a day early. Check out the freshest talent in Milwaukee during the 10 p.m. show that includes drag queens, dancers, singers and others, and don’t miss the dance party that follows! Arrive early because there’s a $5 cover charge after 9 p.m.

May 27: So Milwaukee Night at Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.): If you love Brew Town, you don’t want to miss this one-night salute to all things that make Milwaukee great. A $15 door charge gets you access to the city’s favorite beers and food as well as musicians, art and more—all with down-home flair. Call 414-271-3656 for more on the 6-10 p.m. event.

May 28: Pants Off, Dance Off at Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): Strip off your pants and get ready to dance your tushy off during this body-positive underwear party. The change-of-pace dance is open to all genders, orientations and body types (as long as you’re over 21 years old!). Get down and get crazy with two DJs during the 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. dance off.

May 28: Mister and Miss Lakeshores’ Pageant Reunion at The Blue Light (1029 N. 8th St., Sheboygan): After a brief hiatus, the Mister and Miss Lakeshores’ Pageant is gearing up to hand out some glass hats (crowns, people, crowns) once again. A $10 cover charge allows you to celebrate the pageant’s return with a reunion of past titleholders. Haven’t been to Sheboygan lately? This 10 p.m. show is a reason for a rowdy road trip.

May 31: Opening Night of ‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): What happens when you combine the magic of Cyndi Lauper, the hilarity of Harvey Fierstein and the most fantastic footwear this side of the Lake Michigan? You get a toe-tapping, knee-slapping musical that’s taken the country by storm. The Best Musical Tony Award winner sashays into Milwaukee for a six-day run. See marcuscenter.org for show times and tickets.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Send an email to: DearRuthie@Shepex.com.