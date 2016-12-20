Merry (Cream City) Christmas

Dear Reader,

This is usually the spot where you’d find a letter from a lovelorn fan, an email from a kid asking how to break into the Drag biz or a message from some guy looking to get his wife into a sexier wardrobe. Not today, sugar! Instead, I thought I’d write a letter to you!

You’ve been so good to me this year…wonderful emails to “Shepherd Express,” kind words when we meet in public, cheers at my live appearances, supporting my charity, Ruthie’s Kennel Club, and other touching events. I simply cannot thank you all enough, and I wish every single one of you sweet cheese heads a very merry holiday. Spend it with a lover, loved ones and/or lovely friends.

When it comes to Christmas, Milwaukee is a winter wonderland of good cheer, merrymaking and overall holly-jolly happiness. From public parks decorated with twinkling lights and theaters offering holiday performances to heartfelt Christmas fundraisers and fun-loving customer-appreciation parties, Brew City is the place to be for yuletide celebrations. Whether hitting a holiday marketplace or taking in a Christmas concert, be sure to enjoy the season in our city. (Take a gander at the list of weekly happenings for some festivities you don’t want to miss.)

Sit back, my friend, raise a toast to Christmases past, present and future, and know that I’m wishing you nothing but the best of the best during this special time of year. I’ll be back next week with a letter from a reader, but until then, have a Cream City Christmas!

Happy Holidays,

Dear Ruthie

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 21: ‘Rocka’s Playhouse’ at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Rocka struts his sexy drag king stuff into this change-of-pace venue for a down-and-dirty good time. A cup of naughty fun, a dash of burlesque and a hint of Drag bake up into his tasty midnight show that concludes with a DJ and dancing. Best of all, there’s no cover!

Dec. 21 & 22: A Very ‘Mary’ Christmas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The Death Star of hamburger joints is hosting a helluva holiday party, and you’re invited! Pick a night, then get your $25 ticket for a special meal of your choice (with dessert), Christmas drag show, access to the holiday bazaar (featuring local vendors) and more. Seating starts at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 7:30 (on both nights). Hosted by me, Dear Ruthie, and Nadia St. James, proceeds from the entire event go toward Ruthie’s Kennel Club and Courage MKE. Search for “A Very Mary Christmas” at brownpapertickets.com or call Hamburger Mary’s at 414-488-2555 for information and reservations. Mary’s is open only to ticket holders both nights, so get your tickets now to join the yuletide salute!

Dec. 24 & 25: Christmas Services at Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church (1239 W. Mineral St.): All are welcome when it comes to this open-minded church. The MCC is hosting a candlelit Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. with a dessert reception afterward. Celebrate Christmas morning with a 10 a.m. service full of the fellowship and sense of community everyone cherishes this time of year.

Dec. 25: Home Alone Christmas at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! Home alone this holiday? Join the kids at Hybrid for a friend-filled night of laughter, festivity and food! Savor free mac ’n’ cheese (while it lasts) and specials on pizza and drinks. Don’t be lonely on Christmas—deck the halls at Hybrid.

Dec. 26: BOGO Monday at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Whew…the holidays are through! Take a deep breath and carve out a little time for yourself with an all-day/all-night two-for-one happy hour (5 p.m. to 2 a.m.). Truly experience the spirits of the season and say “Adios” to Christmas for another year. Cheers!

Dec. 27: Men’s Coming-Out Support Group at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): If you’re a man between 18 and 35 who is struggling with sharing your sexuality, consider swinging by the community center. This new group will meet every other week from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and tackle concerns, fears and other challenges concerning the coming-out process. Contact Debra at dtrakel@mkelgbt.org to register for the program.

Give Ruthie a jingle…er, uhm…an email. Drop her a line at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, and share your problems or tell her about an event she might want to share in this column.