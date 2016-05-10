Milwaukee Has a Familiar Ring

Dear Ruthie,

Tell me if I’m crazy. I’ve dated this girl for six months. She truly is my lady, but she wears a pinky ring that her last girlfriend gave her. She wears it all the damn time. In the shower, to bed, out to clubs, movie nights at home; it never comes the hell off! She needs to take it off because we’ve been together long enough, and it’s a reminder of her previous girl. Am I wrong for asking her to take it off and keep it off?

Tell Me,

Angry Ang

Dear Ang,

When your ladylove hits the sheets and drifts off to Lesbian La-La Land, spritz her hand with no-stick cooking spray and slide that sucker off her little piggy! Is she a heavy sleeper? If so, consider taking a blowtorch to the obscene eye soar. No wait! That’s not right. Why not just talk to the woman! Explain how you feel and surprise her with a new pinky ring! Then, take her for a night on the town at any of the events in this week’s list of happenings.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 12: BluTender Fundraiser for the Domes at Blu (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Save the Domes while drinking booze? That sounds like a magical night to me! Guest bartenders liven up the libations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in this happiest of happy hours where 10% of the revenue and 100% of the tips help save an iconic Milwaukee landmark.

May 12: Lavender Graduation at UWM Student Union-Wisconsin Room (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): The team at the Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center calls on former UW-Milwaukee graduates to celebrate this year’s group of cap-and-gown kids. Come down to UWM and celebrate the achievement, identity, expression and bright future of the new class of LGBT graduates. See uwm.edu/lavgrad for registration information regarding the 7 to 9 p.m. party.

May 12: ‘Pink Flamingos’ Screening at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The divine Divine Trash brings her uber personality to one of Cream City’s oldest LGBT bars with a showing of a John Waters (and Divine) classic at 8 p.m. Special shots, drink discounts and guest appearances round out the filthy night of fun.

May 13: TGIF at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): If you haven’t been to Art Bar in a while, honey, you don’t know what you’re missing. One of the hippest spots in town is hosting the crew of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center for their monthly meet and greet. Free and open to the public, the 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. social is a great way to network, make new friends and greet a few old faces, too.

May 13: ‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): I’ve got a soft spot for big-boned redheads, and Dixie Longate is no exception! My kooky gal pal ditches the trailer park and hits Brew City with a not-your-mamma’s Tupperware Party through May 15. Great giveaways, silly stories and gender-bending bedlam reign supreme as America’s No. 1 Tupperware salesperson (for real) serves up this hilarious one-woman show! See marcuscenter.org for show times and tickets.

May 13 & May 14: ‘Putting it Together’ Women’s Voices Milwaukee Concert at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Celebrate this popular choir’s 10-year anniversary with two special performances. Sit back and enjoy the musical stylings of these lyrical ladies at the 7:30 p.m. concert. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com. What a great change-of-pace night!

May 14: Grand Opening of The Sangria Bar (904 S. Barclay St.): The Point christens its impressive patio bar with a 4 p.m. party that runs well into the night! Live music, dancing and all the sangria you can shake an orange at make this a night for the books!

May 18: LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards & Expo at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Free and open to the public, this third annual expo is a fantastic way to learn more about the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, meet current members and mingle, mingle, mingle! The 5 to 7:30 p.m. event includes exhibitors, award program (6:30 p.m.), cash bar and more. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn more about the city’s LGBT-owned/operated businesses.

