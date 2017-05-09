Mother’s Day a Drag?

Let’s face it moms, Mother’s Day is a drag. You know it, your husband knows it, your mother knows it. We all know it. The only ones who don’t know it are the friggin’ kids. Be honest, ladies, no brunch, bouquet, homemade card or bottle of perfume makes up for the disappointment, desperation and overall devastation that comes with motherhood.

Granted, I’ve never passed a child through my lady parts, but I’m old enough to know that the enormous sacrifices a mother makes can never be repaid, particularly not with a Whitman’s Sampler. “Wow, kids! Breakfast in bed? Thanks! This makes up for tearing mommy’s body in half, years of sleep depravation, and watching my hopes and dreams vanish before my eyes. Pass the syrup!”

Want to really treat yourself this Mother’s Day? Ditch the kids and celebrate in style. Grab your best girlfriends, your Gay buddies or the ladies in your mommy group, and go have some fun! Take in Drag Queen Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s, hit the beach or go see a movie. There’s a lot to do in this city so make this Mom’s Day the sort of day you’ve been dreaming about! Check out the list of happenings this week for some ideas. Until then, let’s read an email from a fan with some questions about his own mother.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m worried about my mom. I was happy that, as an empty-nester, she was finally getting out with friends and having fun. She and her group often hit the city’s Gay bars, which I thought was sort of cool. It’s now turned into an obsession. It’s not like she’s an alcoholic or anything, but she goes to Gay bars now nearly every weekend. She and a friend even drove to Madison once to go to Gay bars there. This seems strange. Should I be worried about this?

Love the Column,

Worry Wart

Dear Wart,

She’s your mom. She’s an empty nester. Let the woman have fun. Read the first three paragraphs of this article, and shut the hell up.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 10: 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this third annual summit. Network with other business pros from Wisconsin, enjoy guest speakers and take part in workshops and breakout sessions to help your business thrive in the LGBT community. Register at eventbrite.com or email info@wislgbtchamber.com for more on the 8-11:45 a.m. conference.

May 10: HamBingo for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.) Join me for 10 nutty rounds of bingo, hundreds of dollars in prizes and the chance to win two tickets to see Diana Ross in concert! We’ll do the shot ski, have a lot of laughs and more…all to help save local animals. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

May 12: Lesbian Alliance Game Night & Potluck at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): What better way to make some new gal pals than over a buffet dinner and Monopoly? Bring a dish to pass and grab your favorite board game before heading over to the 6-9 p.m. girls-only get-together!

May 13: Art in the Park at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): It’s baaack! The hottest little art fair in Bay View kicks off its new season with more than 40 local artists, workshops, strolling violins and more. Join the fun anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., or see bvartinthepark.com for details.

May 13: Pridefest GoGo Boy Auditions at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Wanna be a dancer at the Dance Pavilion at Pridefest this year? Wanna pick which hotties you see on stage? Get a head start on Pridefest partying with this show where you pick the Pride boys! Sign up to try out at 9 p.m., or swing by for the 11 p.m. audition show hosted by Chicago’s Trannika Rex.

May 16: An Evening with Mrs. Kasha Davis at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of the favorite fems from “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” hits the boards at one of Brew City’s favorite watering holes! Don’t miss Mrs. Kasha Davis as she brings her hilarious one-woman show, It Takes a lot of Balls to be a Lady , to Milwaukee for a free 10 p.m. performance (doors open at 9 p.m.).

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.