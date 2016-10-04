Outrageous, Outspoken, Outstanding!

Hooray! Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day! (I’m registered at Target, by the way.) What does this mean? In the past, Coming Out Day was an attempt to draw national attention to the number of those in the LGBT community, provide a sense of solidarity and offer encouragement to those struggling with self-acceptance. While those goals are still beneficial today, Coming Out Day offers up new messages and advantages in 2016.

National Coming Out Day gives everyone an opportunity to reflect on the past: Challenges overcome, victories won and momentum gained within the LGBT community. It gives us a chance to thank those who came out when doing so meant losing a job, facing discrimination and endangering one’s safety. It gives us a reason to reach out to those struggling with self-worth and offer encouragement and friendship. It’s a reason to thank our straight brothers and sisters for their support and remind the world that there are steps toward equality that still need to be taken.

It’s a day to be loud and proud—to be outrageous, outspoken and outstanding. It’s National Coming Out Day! Let’s celebrate! I’ll be back next week with a reader letter or two, but until then see this list of weekly happenings. Get out there and stir up a little Coming Out Day fun of your own!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 5: Gayme Night at UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Union WG-89): Get your game on with the cray kids at UWM. Back by popular demand, the gaming fun (video and board) offers a great way to make new friends, catch up with old buddies and have a helluva a lot of fun doing so. The games run from 3-7 p.m. Twister, anyone?

Oct. 5: Talk Back with Actor Evan Todd at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Even the stars are out for Coming Out Day! Star of the film 4th Man Out , Evan Todd swings by Brew Town for a showing of his movie, lecture and question-answer session. Enjoy a screening of the coming-out classic at 5:30 p.m. with a free pizza dinner. Evan then discusses his stage and film career, personal coming-out story and more during a talkback until 8:30 p.m. (Did I mention “free pizza?!”)

Oct. 6-9: “Songs of the Silver Screen” at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): From the earliest of talkies to the full-blown musicals of today, movie soundtracks have offered us some of the greatest music of all time. Part of the Sidenotes Cabaret Series, this delightful show presents the best toe tappers Hollywood has to offer. Swing by sunsetplayhouse.com for curtain times and tickets.

Oct. 7: Bianca Del Rio’s Not Today Satan Tour at The Pabst Theatre (114 E. Wells St.): The LGBT community’s queen of comedy brings her sharp-tongued hilarity back to Milwaukee for one night only. The runaway star of the RuPaul franchise hits the stage at 8 p.m, (doors open at 7 p.m.), and if you caught the funny lady last time she blew into town, you know what a gut-busting concert you’re in for! See pabsttheater.org for tickets, which start at $37.50.

Oct. 11: BeOut Celebration and NOH8 Photo Shoot at South Second (838 S. Second St.): Celebrate Coming Out Day with this party that honors those who step out and stand against discrimination. Enjoy raffles, a cash bar and a dessert buffet before a quick award ceremony. Nationally honored photographer Adam Bouska will also be there, bringing his NOH8 movement to Cream City for a free photo shoot! Now is your chance to become part of this exciting movement. A $40 donation to the NOH8 campaign gets you a quick shoot with the man, who will then add your photo to the popular website. Come camera ready in a plain white shirt anytime between 5 and 8 p.m.

Oct. 11: Coming Out Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Union Fireside Lounge (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Make this year’s Coming Out Day one for the books with this third annual event! The open forum encourages students to share their coming out stories through poetry, storytelling, song, dance or whichever creative endeavor participants feel best fits their story. The free night runs 6:30-9 p.m.

Give Ruthie a jingle…er, uhm…an email. Drop her a line at dearruthie@shepex.com, and share your problems or tell her about an event she might want to share in this column.