It’s February in Wisconsin. What the hell does that mean? Let’s not kid each other, kids. It means the holidays are done but summer fun is months away. So, what do we do now? We make our own fun, damn it! Let’s outshine Mother Nature and teach her a thing or two about how cheeseheads beat the winter doldrums. You know what they say, right? When life gives you lemons—just be glad it’s not herpes!

How can we bitch? After all, Wisconsin offers plenty to do to beat the gloom and doom outside. From concerts and musicals to dances and parties, this week in packed with activities. Take a look at the list of weekly happenings, then give Mother Nature the finger by planning a helluva social agenda for yourself. Whether you’re part of the LGBT community or simply a supporter, check out the good times to be had. I’ll be back next week with a little advice for the lovelorn, but until then, head out, paint the town red and tell Mother Nature to suck it!

UPCOMING EVENTS

Feb. 3: Pants Off-Dance Off @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Who doesn’t like a good old-fashioned underwear party? Sign me up! This 9 p.m. body-positive event celebrates all shapes, sizes, genders, races and orientations (but you do have to be 21+ to attend). This month’s theme is “black and white,” so grab your ebony and ivory undies and shake your booty down to the Riverwest Co-op. There isn’t a cover charge but any donations benefit Trans Lifeline, helping the city’s transgender community.

Feb. 4: Great Lakes Pet Expo @ Wisconsin Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): We all love our fur babies, so why not join thousands of other animal fans during this annual expo? The newly expanded space means more room for more vendors, so don’t miss the shopping, workshops, presentations and all of the four-legged fun. Sorry that dogs and cats aren’t allowed, but humans get in for $7 during the 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. event. Check out petexpomilwaukee.com for VIP opportunities, a list of vendors and more.

Feb. 4: Lauryn Hill @ The Riverside Theatre (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The hip-hop icon hits Cream City on “The MLH Caravan Tour.” Celebrate unity, diversity and what’s billed as “the many facets of cultural and artistic beauty throughout the African Diaspora.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; concert at 8 p.m. See pabsttheater.org for tickets, VIP packages and more.

Feb. 4: ‘DIX and the City’ Party @ D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Love “Sex and the City?” Then don’t miss this girls (and boys!) night out. Whether you’re a Carrie or a Samantha or a Charlotte or a Miranda, this party promises to get your Mr. Big standing at attention. Join DJ Chomper and the girls of DIX Doll Haus for Drag performances, discounts on cosmos and more. The fun starts at 10 p.m. with no cover charge.

Feb. 5: Record-Breaking Bloody Mary Toast @ Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market (4838 Douglas Ave., Racine): Bloody Mary’s at a farmers market? Why the hell not?! It turns out the popular nursery held the world record for the largest Bloody Mary toast but was recently beaten. That said, the gang at Milaeger’s is out to reclaim the title! Arrive between 9 and 9:30 a.m. to get your free drink, with the big toast to follow at 10 a.m.

Feb. 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day @ Hillside Terrace Family Resource Center (1452 N. Seventh St.): The groups Diverse & Resilient, UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center, ARCW and ACLU of Wisconsin join forces to recognize this nationwide day of caring. Take advantage of free HIV testing as well as HIV/AIDS education and resource materials. There will also be prizes! This event takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. Please call 414-390-0444 to learn more.

Feb. 8: Be Out at Skylight’s ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ @ Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Get a sneak peek at the Skylight’s latest musical production with this out-and-proud evening of fun and friendship. Enjoy a preshow mixer with appetizers and drink discounts before checking out the show. Stop by broadwaytheatrecenter.com for the $40 tickets, using the code “BEOUT40” for the special 6:30 p.m. evening.

