Over the Rainbow…Literally

Dear Ruthie,

My family has an ongoing joke about my being gay. It’s a long story, but the punch line is “rainbow bright.” So, pretty much every time the family gets together, I’m either called “Rainbow Bright,” or someone notes that the sun is too bright—too “rainbow bright,” and the like.

My family is very supportive of me and has always accepted my homosexuality. I get that it’s sort of cute for them and that it’s all said in fun, but it’s feeling like a ball-buster, derogatory and mean-spirited. I want them to stop this 13-year inside joke, but I also don’t want to come off the wrong way. What’s the best way to let them know that it’s time to retire “rainbow bright?”

Thanks,

Rainbow Connection

Dear Rainbow…Bright,Inside jokes can help make family times special. If the joke has gone too far or someone feels like the butt of that joke, however, then it might be time to put that puppy to rest.

Don’t let your frustration build up anymore, honey bunny. If you do, you’re likely to snap at the next “rainbow bright” comment, which could damage a relationship. Instead, let the family know up front that “rainbow bright” isn’t funny anymore (if ever) and that you’re starting to take it the wrong way. Step up, sweetie, and ask them to stop. I know this will feel uncomfortable at first, but it will lead to many rainbow-free years of happiness ahead.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Nov. 9: Vinyl Potluck and Family Style Dinner at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Bring a record to spin and a dish to pass because this ain’t your mamma’s potluck! A DJ will be playing the albums you bring, so pick a few good ones—as well as your favorite salad, casserole, side, cake, brownies or bars. The eating is good and music loud at the 6-9 p.m. bash.

Nov. 9: Hillary Clinton Live at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): What’s next for Hillary Clinton? What’s her story? What the hell happened? Find out during this night with the popular presidential candidate herself. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. presentation. Visit pabsttheater.org for tickets that start at $85.

Nov. 10: A Parents’ Night Out at the Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival at UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Call the sitter and head out for a date night with your honey. Miltown LGBT Families sponsor the movie Princess Cyd during the Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival, and you’re invited to enjoy the film! Tickets to the 7 p.m. viewing are $5 at the door.

Nov. 10: Miltown Kings Variety Show at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): You’re in for a wild night when the Miltown Kings present this change-of-pace season opener. See what the troupe has up their sleeves with this no-holds-barred 21+ show. The craziness starts at 9 p.m. with a $15 cover charge.

Nov. 11: A Night of Cabaret at The Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.): What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play! It’s time for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church’s annual fundraiser—and a night of cabaret seems like the perfect way to celebrate! Toss in a few appetizers, a silent auction, cash bars and some of Cream City’s favorite entertainers, and you have this 6 p.m. fundraiser. Visit milmcc.org/cabaret/ for $30 tickets.

Nov. 11: Preview Night for ‘A Grown-Up Christmas Wish List’ at Second Time Around Realty (3121 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The gang from the City of Festivals Men’s Chorus is offering up a free preview of their popular holiday show. The 7 p.m. sneak-peek concert includes beverages and light bites.

Nov. 11: Harry Potter Party at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Hufflepuff? Slytherin? Gryffindor? If these words fit your lexicon then grab your striped scarf and ditch the muggles for a wizarding night of drinking, drag and dancing. Best of all, the Chicago cosplay group GeekHaus hits Brew Town for the enchanting evening that starts casting spells at 10 p.m.

Nov. 12: Beer & Soda Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The crew of Castaways MC Milwaukee are at it again! They’re hosting another of their infamous Sunday Funday beer busts from 3-7 p.m. at one of the city’s favorite leather/Levi hot spots. Enjoy raffles prizes and more during this benefit for Courage MKE.

