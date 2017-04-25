Paint the Town Red…Or Your Toe Nails

Dear Ruthie,

I married my best friend right after same-sex marriage became legal in Wisconsin. It’s now been a few years and things were going great until my husband started painting his toenails. He’s been painting them a really bright red for about five months now. He said that it made him happy, particularly in the cold fall and winter months.

Now that summer is around the corner, he says he has no plans on stopping as he really likes how the nail polish makes his feet look. It’s sort of freaking me out. In fact, I hate it. It’s gross and weird and a turnoff. I told him so, but he says he’s going to keep it up; sandal season or not. What should I do?

Thanks,

Seeing Red

Dear Little Red,

Can’t get past your hubby’s tootsies, huh? Well, get over it! It’s not like he’s got three extra toes, horse hooves or seven-inch nails. Give it a break and let him do as he pleases. After all, you already told him how you feel, and I’m guessing you’ve got some grooming habits he’s not too fond of himself. Who knows? He might even tire of the red-hot foot fashion and eventually call it quits himself. In the meantime, make light of it all, show him you love him and paint your own toenails for a few laughs you guys can share!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 27: Pridefest Performer Showcase & Fundraiser at Riviera Maya (2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Do you enjoy the Womnz Spot Lounge and Café at Pridefest? Then, help make it a reality once again in 2017 with a donation. Swing by this 6 to 9 p.m. show and enjoy a sneak peek from some of this year’s performers as well as complimentary appetizers, discounted margaritas and more!

April 27: ‘Magic Men Live’ at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Take it off! Take it off! One of the country’s hottest male strip reviews shimmies into Brew City with this one-night show. Striking, sexy and even a little silly, this adults-only sausage party is sure to liven up your week. The doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show, with tickets ranging in price from $20 to $50. See pabsttheater.org for more.

April 29: Beard & Moustache Competition at Uptowner (1032 E. Center St.): From Freestyle Facial and Partial Beard to Whiskerina and Best Mustache, there’s a category for every facial-hair fan at this fifth annual contest. Participation is free (as is spectating) and the prizes are plentiful, but arrive by 2 p.m. to register for the 4 p.m. competition.

April 29: We Love the Gayties Party at Woof’s (114 King St., Madison): Can’t get enough of the ’80s? Grab your best neon T-shirt, fingerless gloves and parachute pants and head to Madison for the ultimate ’80s bash. DJXX-Xander plays your favorite pop music and videos from the decade from 4 p.m. to bar close.

April 29: Mark Doty: Community & Connection at Park East Hotel (916 E. State St.): Join the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets as they welcome one of the country’s most-acclaimed writers to Cream City. Poet Mark Doty offers this special reading at 7 p.m. There is a $10 door charge; $5 for students.

April 30: Bubbles & Beauties at Karma (600 E. Ogden): Join me in the Sutra Lounge for this 6 p.m. drag show. Local favorite Nova D’Vine hosts a bevy of beauties (and me) during the glitzy revue that’s sure to end your weekend on a glamorous note. Enjoy discounts on appetizers, shots and champagne buckets starting at 5 p.m.

April 30: Bombshells Take Over Tonic at The Tonic Tavern (2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): In the mood for a little tassel twirling? Join the Brew City Bombshells for a Sunday night you’ll never forget! The no-cover show puts the city’s best burlesque on display at 9:30 p.m.

May 2: Testing Tuesday at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Take control of your health by getting tested for HIV and STDs. Free rapid-results tests are being performed from 9-11 p.m. at this Cathedral Square hot spot. You’ll also find free safe-sex kits, info on PEP and PrEP and more. Call 414-897-5645 for information.

