There's No Place Like Homo

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I recently applied for an upper flat in a duplex. It is perfect! I mean, physically, the place is perfect in every way! We’ve come to learn that the tenants on the lower floor are homebodies who go to bed around 9 p.m. each night. I know we’re going to want to have people over occasionally, and I worry this early bedtime could be an issue.

I also have a 5-year-old who loves running around, singing, dancing, screaming, etc. Don’t get me wrong. Our little princess isn’t out of control, but she is 5! We were told no swing sets and no children’s toys are to be left in the backyard (including her tricycle and kiddie pool) per the downstairs neighbor.

The place is perfect however, and I haven’t actually met the downstairs neighbors, so I’m not sure if I’m overacting. Should we take the flat?

Thanks!

Dutch Baby

Dear Baby Cakes,

Keep your bags packed and say “adios” to this fright-night of a flat. No matter how great the joint is, you’re already anticipating problems that are going to be tough to get around. Is that really how you want to start your new life in your new digs? I doubt it, honey baby. Ask the movers to take a rain check and keep your eyes open for a home you’ll feel comfortable in from the get go.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 29: Riverwest MishMash Fest at the Intersection of Burleigh and Fratney streets: Tis the season for street fests, and MishMash is back for its sixth year of mixing and mashing together everything kooky little thing this city loves! You’ll find constant entertainment on two stages, a marketplace of local vendors, food trucks and plenty of reasons to party! Get loose at the MishMash from 5 p.m. to midnight, sugar!

July 29: ‘Ruthie’s Starry Night Review’ at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): What do you get when you combine Joan Rivers, Cher, Liza, Tina Turner and others on one stage? You get two hilarious celebrity illusion shows! Join me as Joan Rivers and my girlfriends as several iconic divas for an 8 p.m. show or catch our naughty adults-only show at 9:30 p.m., or stay for both. It’s a little slice of Las Vegas in Bay View but call for reservations first at 414-988-9324. Plan on hanging around for award winning karaoke after the last show!

July 29: Trannika’s Most Wanted at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Chicago staple Trannika Rex blows into Brew City with her cast of all-time faves from the Midwest Drag scene. Join the diva for her show around 11 p.m., with doors opening at 9, and without a cover charge! Did I mention that DJ Chomper will be on hand, spinning tunes all night? Swing by and see this hottie in person!

July 30: Brady Street Festival (Brady Street between Van Buren and Farwell avenues): It’s back! One of Cream City’s favorite block parties, this hip happening includes beer tents, wine bars, four stages, camel rides, wrestling rumbles, live music, shops and food vendors. The party runs morning (11 a.m.) to night (midnight), so see bradystreet.org for a full list of events, maps and more. Be sure to catch the closing show, “Fifty Shades of Drag,” presented by Salon Nova and featuring several of Milwaukee’s favorite queens!

Aug. 2: OUTspoken at Sidetrack Video Bar (3349 N. Halsted St., Chicago): Grab a drinky and settle in for stories told by members of the LGBTQ community. Funny, touching, memorable, sad, honest, upsetting, heartfelt…you never know what you’ll hear during this groundbreaking evening that’s getting rave reviews from our brothers and sisters to the south. Doors open at 6 p.m., with storytelling beginning at 7. There’s no cover charge but get there early to secure a good seat for the storytelling!