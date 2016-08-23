Dear Ruthie,

What the hell am I supposed to do with a guy who is addicted to porn? We’ve talked about getting married, but he’s nuts with the porn. He’s always on his tablet, he spends a ton of money downloading crap and paying for private web shows and other bullshit. We argue about it so much that I’ve sort of thrown in the towel, and now it’s gotten way worse. I don’t think I can marry him, but the fact that I’m holding out over this seems stupid, too. Is it? I don’t know anymore.

—No Porn for Me

Dear Porno,

There’s certainly nothing wrong with a guy jerkin’ the gherkin from time to time, but if he’s jackin’ the beanstalk too often, it can certainly put a damper on your time together.

Tell him you’ve had it with the porn box, and that there’s no marriage in the future if he doesn’t check his ass into a therapist’s office. (And, no…that’s not the title of a porno!) If you think the problem is bad now, it’s not going to get any better as years of marital bliss pass. I’m not suggesting you hold this over his head in order to make it to the altar, but let him know this is a serious problem that needs addressing, and it needs addressing before saying “I do.”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 25: ‘LGBT Milwaukee’ Book Signing and Reception at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.): In this extraordinary new book, author Michail Takach unfolds the fascinating 75-year history of the LGBT pride movement in Milwaukee. Learn how our city overcame extreme challenges to establish an LGBT community in this one-of-a-kind book that includes more than 150 photos. The 7-9 p.m. book signing includes a reading, slide show, Q&A and reception.

Aug. 25: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Viewing Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Don’t have the Logo Network? Don’t worry! Chanel D’Vine hosts this viewing party of the hottest new show on the LGBT network. Watch your favorite “Drag Race” queens battle it out for a best-of-the-best crown at 7 p.m., while you take advantage of drink specials and more fun than you can shake a roll of duct tape at.

Aug. 26: Cleavage III at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Three shows, two stages, one night! From drag kings to comedy queens to burlesque beauties, this night has it all! Doors open at 7 p.m. with music and shows starting at 8. Enjoy “Mean Boys” on the main stage, “Side Boob” at the Hot Water stage and “After Midnight Special” at midnight (duh!). Open to any and all over the age of 21 with those over 50 receiving a free raffle ticket at the door. Speaking of which, the night includes a door charge of $15 that gets you access to the shows and finger foods from local restaurants. Best of all, proceed go to The Alma Center of Milwaukee.

Aug. 26-28: Mexican Fiesta at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Need a real fiesta? Take in the sounds, flavors and culture of Mexico during one of Brew Town’s favorite ethnic fests. Open noon to midnight each day, the celebration has a little something for everyone. See mexicanfiesta.org for stage lineups, cultural events and more. General admission tickets start at $14.

Aug. 28: ‘Full Frontal Puppetry’ at Vogel Hall Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.): It should come as no surprise that puppets are a bunch of filthy little pigs. After all, they’re all into fisting! Part of the Milwaukee Fringe Festival, this naughty night of furry monsters, zombies, hillbillies and other puppets is sure to make you blush. Enjoy the R-rated mayhem from 9:15 to 10 p.m. See mkefringe.com for ticket packages, which start at $10.50.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email dearruthie@shepex.com. Be sure to catch her on Facebook (Ruthie Kester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).