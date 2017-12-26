Post-Holiday Problems

Dear Ruthie,

We spend Christmas Eve at my brother’s house with his wife and family. Last year my sister-in-law asked me to bring a special casserole. It’s sort of a pain to prepare but well worth it, particularly for holiday meals. I brought it, but it never made it to the table. When I asked about it, she said she forgot to reheat it and put it out. She apologized and said, “Oh, well. It won’t go to waste because we’re having my parents over tomorrow, and I’ll serve it then.” I wasn’t pleased but certainly understood the hustle and bustle of hosting Christmas Eve.

Fast forward to this Christmas Eve, and the exact same thing happened! I was pissed, but I let it go. So, Ruthie, should I say anything to her about it now? What should I do if she asks me to make this casserole next Christmas?

Thanks,

Ho, Ho, Oh-No She Didn’t

Dear Ho,

As my great-grandmother used to say: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shove that casserole up her ass!

Let it go, honey, but don’t play Martha Stewart for her holiday soiree next year. If she asks you to make this particular hot dish again, tell her you’re not up to it, and give her the recipe. Then, offer to bring a loaf of bread, a bottle of wine, a salad or something that requires a bit less effort and leave it at that. Then make that friggin’ casserole and bring it over to my place, sugar! (God, I love a good casserole!)

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Dec. 29: Opening Night of The Wizard of Oz at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Click your heels three times, sugar, and take a ride to the wonderful land of Oz. A great way to relax after the holidays, this popular musical flies into Cream City for a limited engagement. Visit millerhighlifetheatre.com/events/the-wizard-of-oz/ for tickets and show times, but hurry! The yellow brick road is only open through Dec. 31.

Dec. 29: Queer Pressure at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Madison’s Queer Pressure dance party unleashes its awesomeness on Brew City with a 10 p.m. to midnight bash. Featuring live rap performances, DJ, dancing and more, it’s one alternative event not to be missed. There is a $10 door charge, and the rage is only open to those over 21.

Dec. 30: ‘The Prince Experience’ at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Get your purple on with this all-live production of the ’80s classic album Purple Rain in its entirety. From “Little Red Corvette” to “1999,” you’ll go crazy, you’ll get nuts during the 8 p.m. tribute show. Visit pabsttheater.org for tickets and more.

Dec. 30: RuFFHOUSE at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): It’s the last Saturday of the month, and that means the gang at This Is It is ready for a little ruff-housing! Join the 11 p.m. pre-holiday party that includes a DJ, drink specials and more. When the lights go down, the beats turn up at this new Saturday-night hot spot.

Dec. 30: Nina’s Cell Block Tango at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Hostess Nina Pinta Santa Maria presents the musical stylings of “Chicago” and all that jazz, during this themed drag show. Featuring D.I.X.’s house performers, special guests and one sexy DJ, it’s never been easier to be good to mama than with this 10 p.m. evening.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Family Festival at The Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Grab the kids and ring in the New Year at this family friendly party. The 6-9 p.m. celebration includes a dance party, live entertainers and more. Visit milwaukeedomes.org for ticket information.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Dig into a prime rib dinner, cedar-plank salmon meal or one of the other two specialties offered during this gala. Enjoy your decadent meal with an extravagant drag show, featuring me and three of the city’s favorite girls. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and concludes with a Champagne toast at 10 p.m. Join us at Mary’s BeerCade afterward for a midnight toast, or head out to celebrate New Year’s however you wish. Get your $40 tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Get your groove on with music from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and today at one of the city’s craziest dance parties. A $15 cover charge gets you access to free food, a Champagne toast and a high-energy way to say, “Happy New Year!”

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).