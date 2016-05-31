Pre-Pride Craziness

I admit it! I can’t wait for the Pride week festivities to begin! I love any event that includes outdoor drinking, great music, men without shirts, deep-fried foods and men without shirts. Who’s with me on this? I go through this anticipation every year, and clearly I’m not alone. Just look at the pre-pride fun in the list of weekly happenings as well as the following email from one of the city’s biggest pride lovers.

Dear Ruthie,

I get my life at PrideFest. I go all three days and stay open to close. This year, I was excited to take my new boyfriend until he told me how much he hates all the festivities, on and off the grounds. Do I go party without him or give up the one thing I look forward to all year?

—Pride Guy

Dear Guy,

Listen to your heart, sugar, and try to come up with a weekend plan you can both feel good about. Let your grumpy Gus know how much Pride weekend means to you and see if he can’t give a little. If you feel your heart will break without him at your side, then skip a day and spend it with him. Be open and honest with each other. If you guys can’t make it through something as simple and carefree as a pride celebration, getting through tough times will be near impossible. That said, keep it all in perspective and have fun no matter what you decide.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 2: Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Breakfast at Stone Cellar at Riverview Gardens (1101 S. Oneida Ave., Appleton): Can’t wait to celebrate Pride? Kick off your rainbow-colored bonanza with a breakfast for today’s business gurus. Rub elbows and network from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and then enjoy breakfast and a keynote speaker. See the “Events” area of wislgbtchamber.com for tickets, which start at $25.

June 3: Street Eats at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): Summer is here, and the kids at Shepherd Express are celebrating with the return of Street Eats—the city’s largest food truck festival! More than 15 vendors sizzle up savory sensations, and a beer tent and live music round out the night. Join us from 4 to 8 p.m. The party is free, but food and beverage tickets are sold for $1 each.

June 3: Bay View Jazz Fest (various locations): Are you a cool cat with a need to swing? Then this music fest is for you, Daddy-o! Milwaukee Jazz Vision has teamed up with Bay View Gallery Night for this celebration of the city’s best jazz artists. Indulge in 18 bands spread over nine venues throughout Bay View. Swing by mkejazzvision.org for participating clubs and bars, schedules and more.

June 4: Dave Pederson Book Signing at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.): Meet local author Dave Pederson as he releases his exciting new Gay fiction novel, Death Comes Darkly . Grab a copy of his whodunit and meet the man behind the mystery at 7 p.m.

June 4: An Evening of Elegance at Montage Lounge (801 S. Second St.): Join Nova D’Vine as she hosts a fundraiser for Project Q, benefitting Brew City’s LGBT youth. The 7 p.m. event includes a silent auction as well as a fancy-smancy show, featuring the city’s most popular Drag Queens…and me! The door charge is $15 with private tables for four going for $75. Text or call 414-213-6682 for private table reservations, and we’ll see you there!

June 4: Pre-Pride Drag Party at Riverwest Public Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): A $3 door charge gets you into this Drag-a-thon, spotlighting new and experienced performers alike. From Queens to Kings, you’ll see them all at this early salute to PrideFest fun. The party starts at 10 p.m. and runs until bar close.

June 5: Brunch Special at The Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Buy a drink, get a breakfast! That’s the idea behind this Sunday Fun-Day. Choose from a beer-battered Monte Cristo or an English muffin sandwich while supplies last (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). You’ll also find discounts on bloody marys, screwdrivers and more. Ditch your shirt for an extra discount.

