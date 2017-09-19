Pumpkin Spiced Milwaukee

It’s autumn in Brew Town, and if you’re looking to add some cream to this week’s latte, you’ve come to the right spot. Milwaukee is bursting with fall activities, and this week is merely the start of it all. From Harvest Fair and a street fest to fashion week and drag-queen story time, a diverse lineup of autumn activities is at the ready.

Grab a coffee and some Baileys (screw that Pumpkin Latte crap) and open your calendar. Pencil in a few of the events listed here, and let’s have a little fun this week! See you out and about, honey!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Sept. 20: Transgender Community Meeting at Diverse & Resilient (2439 N. Holton St.): Come to this 5:30 p.m. get-together ready to discuss issues that face Milwaukee’s transgender community. Guest speakers will address topics such as creating the ideal clinic for the community, interactions with the Milwaukee police department and how changes to travel IDs affect transgender individuals. The meeting ends at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: Hurricane Relief Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The girls of Hamburger Mary’s are strapping on their heels to help raise funds for those effected by the recent hurricanes. In addition to the drag show, the 8 p.m. event includes raffles, prizes and more! Call 414-488-2555 to hold your spot.

Sept. 21-23: Milwaukee Fashion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club (758 N. Broadway): Get fancy, funky and fabulous with this annual salute to local designers and other pros primarily from the Midwest (more than 30 in all). Each night begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception and a fashion show at 7 p.m. Strut your stuff to milwaukeefashionweek.com for tickets, which start at $25, as well as a schedule on which designers are showing on which nights.

Sept. 22: Opening Night of China Lights Chinese Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive): Enter a magical world of Asian whimsy as nine acres of gardens transform into an experience sure to captivate the hearts of all ages. From glowing dragons to illuminated pagodas, this enchanting display includes live performances, foods, a marketplace and more. The display runs 5:30-10 p.m. each night. Tickets start at $10 and are available at chinalights.org. The magical tour leaves Cream City on Oct. 22.

Sept. 22: Showing of Lady Gaga’s ‘Five Foot Two’ at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Calling all monsters! Don’t miss this free viewing of Gaga’s new documentary, Five Foot Two , at one of Milwaukee most-loved bars. Three-for-one drink specials round out the 6 p.m. screening.

Sept. 22-24: Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): If you haven’t been to Harvest Fest, you don’t know what you’re missing! A must for all autumn and Halloween junkies, this toned-down version of State Fair offers everything from scarecrow making to food sampling. Various stages of live music, a farmer’s market, autumn shopping, a pumpkin patch and more make it ideal for all ages. Bring the kids early in the day, and join your buddies later in the night at any of the several beer bars. See wistatefair.com/harvestfair/ for more.

Sept. 23: Drag Story Time at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Celebrate diversity with the family when you attend this 1-3 p.m. all-ages party! Live performances take center stage during this popular story time that promotes creativity, education and self-learning. Everyone enjoys the stories, but don’t miss out on the raffles. In fact, if you bring a donation of clothing or non-perishable food items for the Community Center, you’ll receive a free raffle ticket! Email thriveservicelearning@gmail.com with questions.

Sept. 23: Walker’s Point 5th Street Fest (Fifth Street, between W. Virginia Street and National Avenue): Get in on a new tradition with this street fest! Shop local vendors, sample various restaurants and enjoy live entertainment on a number of stages during this noon to 10 p.m. party. Don’t miss the Hamburger Mary’s Girls as they take to their outdoor stage at 9 p.m. For other entertainment, participating vendors and more, check out 5thstreetfest.com.

Sept. 24: Bubbles & Beauties at Karma Bar and Grill (600 E. Ogden Ave.): Local favorite Nova D’Vine struts her sultry self across the stage and into your heart with this feast for the eyes and ears. Take advantage of specials on Champaign, for a feast for the taste buds as well. The night runs 6-9 p.m., with the drag show starting at 6:30.

Sept. 24: Margaret Cho ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tour at Madison Orpheum Theater (216 State St., Madison): One of the LGBT community’s favorite comedy queens hits Wisconsin with her new show! Join her for the 7:30 p.m. concert (6:30 p.m. doors) by ordering tickets at madisonorpheum.com.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.