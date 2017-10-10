Put On Your Sunday Clothes… And Shut the Hell Up

Whether you’re anxious for Halloween or simply looking to mix up the workweek, you’ll find lots of reasons to get dolled up and party. Halloween haunts Cream City early with a zombie pub crawl, Wonderland galas and Friday the 13th party. You’ll also find a fashion show, theater night and fancy-smancy fundraiser.

Take a look at my social calendar, grab your favorite duds and head out for a night of fun. Hope to see you out! Until then, let’s read a message from a dame who got dressed up for a wedding but then didn’t like what she saw.

Dear Ruthie,

I recently attended a wedding ceremony between two men. It was lovely in every way, but one thing rubbed me the wrong way. One of the grooms walked down the aisle with his father at his side. The man’s mother sat in the first row of the ceremony.

Shouldn’t the man have had both parents walk him down the aisle? And if not, why the dad and not the mom? The mom is friend of mine, and I really want to ask her about this. Doesn’t the whole thing seem strange to you?

—Wedding Watcher

Dear Nosey,

What’s strange to me is your desire to stick your nose in other people’s business! Don’t worry about who walks who down the aisle, girl! If the groom’s family was fine with it, you should be too. After all, you said the day was lovely in every way, right? You don’t have a dog in this fight, sugar, so forget it and mind your own beeswax?

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Oct. 11: Project ReUnited at InterContinental Milwaukee (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Sashay your keester over to the InterContinental for this annual bash that celebrates the designers from “Project Runway,” local fashionistas and others. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the runway show starting at 7. General admission tickets (standing room only) go for $100 with reserved seating starting at $150. Visit unitedwaygmwc.org for the details.

Oct. 11: Stonewall Dinner at Hyatt Regency Green Bay (333 Main St., Green Bay): “Remembering the past, celebrating the future” is the heartwarming theme to this inaugural dinner hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy a dinner, cash bars and keynote speaker artist and actress Rachel Crowl during the 5:30-8 p.m. function. Tickets start at $40, and can be found at eventbrite.com.

Oct. 12: Opening night of ‘Sister Act’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Join Deloris Van Cartier, Mother Superior and handful of nifty nuns as they get your toes tapping with this family friendly musical. Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Sister Act run through Nov. 5. Visit sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets and show times.

Oct. 13: D.I.X. Does Friday the 13th Hosted by Trannika Rex at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Celebrate Friday the 13 (both the date and the movie) with this scary soiree hosted by the crew of this popular Walker’s Point watering hole. Drink specials, a DJ and drag queens slash through the 10 p.m. party to scare up the start of a wild weekend.

Oct. 14: Zombie Apocalypse Pub Crawl in Walker’s Point: This may be the fourth year zombies hit the streets of Milwaukee, but it’s the first time they’ll haunt Walker’s Point! Registration starts at 4 p.m. at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.), before hoards of undead hit the streets at 5 p.m. After terrorizing participating bars, the walking dead invade the Monsters Ball at Mary’s Beercade for costume contests and more. Advance tickets are $25 and include a T-shirt. Search “MKE Zombie Apocalypse 2017” at brownpapertickets.com for more.

Oct. 14: Big Night Out at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): If you haven’t been to this annual fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, then check out the gala this year. The 5:30 p.m. celebration includes a Bartolotta dinner, live entertainment, cash bars, silent raffles and so much more. Nab your tickets via mkelgbt.org/events/big-night-out/.

Oct. 14: The Jabberwocky’s Ball at Club Anything (807 S. Fifth St.): Grab your favorite Mad Hatter and join Milwaukee’s Paranormal Conference as they host this 8 p.m. Wonderland-themed night. You’ll enjoy tarot card readings, a costume contest, freak shows, belly dancers, drag kings, DJs and more for your $10 door charge.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).