Dear Ruthie,

My neighbor is a total bitch, but so is my boss and one of my co-workers. Lately my sister (who is also my best friend) has been a major bitch. I’m not sure if there’s something in the water or if there is a full moon or what. I started thinking it was me! Is it me? All these people can’t be bitches, or can they?

Un-bitch-ify my life,

Sad Sue

Dear Suzie,

Stop your bitching! Not everyone around you can be unpleasant, so you just might be the common denominator, sugar pie. The fact that you realize the problem could be you is a great step. A little self-reflection can go a long way.

You might also want to think of everyone with an invisible backpack strapped to their backs. What’s in those backpacks? Who knows! That’s the whole point! Everyone is carrying around something you know nothing about. Maybe it’s parenting a troubled child. Perhaps their backpack is loaded with a difficult marriage or stress from a recent divorce. Maybe their backpack is full of money issues or struggles with depression. In other words, everyone is carrying some emotional baggage you know nothing about. Before labeling someone as Queen “B,” take a moment and remember he or she could be carrying something heavy you know nothing about.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

July 12-14: ‘Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show’ at Northern Lights Theater (Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 1721 W. Canal St.): Vicki Lawrence works double duty in this production that mixes Vicki’s beloved character Mama with stand-up comedy, music and recollections of “The Carol Burnett Show.” Enjoy matinees at 2 p.m. and evening shows at 8 p.m., but see paysbig.com/shows first. Tickets range in price from $35 to $45.

July 12: Opening night of ‘The Wayward Women’ at The Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Imagine a world where women rule and men are the “gentler” sex. That’s what you’ll find with this Elizabethan comedy from Theater RED. Written by Jared McDaris and directed by Christopher Elst, the fun-loving show includes numerous nods to the Bard, questions gender roles and offers a bit of sexual innuendo. Visit theaterred.com for show times and $18 tickets. The production runs through July 22. Monday, July 17 is artists’ night.

July 13: Opening Day of Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (812 N. Jackson St.): Ooh, la, la! From wine tasting to can-can girls, and from marketplace finds to incredible foods, there’s something for the Frenchie in everyone with this popular street fest that runs through July 16. Bring the kids early in the day or party the night away with friends. (Bastille Days closes at 11:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.) See easttown.com for details, schedules and more.

July 13: Opening Night of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Can’t get to New York to see Bette Midler belt out this Broadway smash? Why not take in this local production instead? A cast of Milwaukee favorites heads up the Jerry Herman classic that promises to keep your toes tapping and your tickle bone laughing. Visit sunsetplayhouse.com for more on the production that makes a summer splash through Aug. 6.

July 14: Diana Ross ‘In the Name of Love Tour’ at BMO Harris Pavilion (639 E. Summerfest Place): Stop…in the name of love! You’ll be in the middle of a chain reaction when the legendary Diana Ross brings her latest tour to Cream City. Celebrate the diva’s hits from decades of her remarkable career at Wisconsin’s most incredible outdoor theater. Swing by pabsttheater.org for tickets to the 8 p.m. concert.

July 15: Screening of ‘Major!’ at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This documentary is back by popular demand! Enjoy the film that follows the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a remarkable Trans woman who has been fighting for the rights of the Trans community for 40 years. Hosted by FORGE, a discussion follows the free 2 p.m. viewing.

July 16: Miltown LGBT Families Summer Picnic at Estabrook Park Playground and Beer Garden (4600 Estabrook Drive): Pack a blanket, grab the kids and head to the park for a family friendly day of rainbow love! This 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. picnic includes food, crafts and games for the kids, family photos and a silent auction. Call or text 562-472-7081 for additional information on this annual party.

July 16: Makers Market at Colectivo Coffee (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Come for the coffee…stay for the market! More than 30 vendors offer their finest during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. bazaar that features everything from jewelry and candles to candies and soaps. Free and open to the public, the modern craft fair is open rain or shine.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).