Raise a Toast to Gal-entine’s Day

Lovers! Who needs them? Listen up, ladies: If you don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day, don’t worry! Hit up your girlfriends for a night of fun instead. This weekend, you’ll find all sorts of female fun that promise to make this VD holiday your best yet. Grab some gal pals and take a sexy chair-dancing lesson or see a movie about one of America’s biggest on-screen sirens. Enjoy the Women Up! expo for the day or party the night away at a cocktail party for today’s busy lady. Regardless, there’s plenty of good times to be had this week in Cream City…with or without a partner.

I’ll be back next week with some advice for the lovelorn, but until then Happy Gal-entine’s Day, ladies!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Feb. 7: Screening of ‘Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story’ at UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): If you long for the class of 1940s Hollywood, you don’t want to miss this salute to one of the silver screen’s top glamour girls. The documentary shines the spotlight on Hedy Lamarr, her rise to stardom and her impressive contributions to the world of science and technology. The screening begins at 7 p.m. and includes a $5 ticket charge.

Feb. 8: Coffee Connection at Tall Guy and a Grill Catering (6735 W. Lincoln Ave.): Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this free monthly networking event. Meet and mingle with likeminded business owners during the 8-9 a.m. mixer that starts your day on a rainbow-colored foot.

Feb. 8: Mix & Mingle at Shamrock Bar & Grille (117 W. Main St., Madison): The team at OPEN (Out Professionals Engagement Network) hosts this 5 p.m. networking event at one of Capital Square’s most popular bars. For $10, you’ll enjoy a happy hour with free appetizers and all the elbow rubbing you can handle. Learn how you can make Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community the best it can be! Visit openmadison.org to learn more.

Feb. 9: Valentine’s Day Chair Dancing Class at Pole Tific Fitness (5330 W. Burnham St.): Spice up your VD celebration by learning a sexy chair dance to entice your partner…or simply to impress yourself and have a good time! The lesson runs 6:30-8 p.m., costs $20, and includes chocolate and wine in addition to the dance class. Best of all, it’s a perfect lesson for beginners.

Feb. 9: Ladies Night Out at Oak Creek Community Center (8580 S. Howell Ave.): Plan a date with your best girlfriends, and head over to this 7-10 p.m. night of ladies-only luxuries. From chocolate and wine to shopping and…well…more wine, it’s a free night of feminine festivity.

Feb. 10: Woman Up! at State Fair Park Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): The fifth annual health and lifestyle expo for women is here! Dozens of vendors, presentations, speakers and more help women of all ages during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. day of empowerment. The $10 door charge also includes access to the fashion show and food sampling. Check out the “Events” tab at shepherdexpress.com for details about this exciting day.

Feb. 10: Ladies Night at Mary’s Beercade (734 S. Fifth St.): Grab your girls and invade the Beercade corner bar at Hamburger Mary’s. Starting at 9 p.m. women can enjoy drink specials, great music and all the Ms. Pac-Man they can handle. Party like the guys…without the guys...during this girls night out.

Feb. 11: Walker’s Pint vs Fluid Chili Cook-Off (818 S. Second St. and 819 S. Second St., respectively): Beat the chill with this cook-off that heats up the town each winter. Swing by either bar at noon, pay a $5 fee and dig into the chili samplings at both bars! Each bar announces winners at 3 p.m. with the Golden Ladle grand prize being awarded to just one cook when all is said and done. Yum, yum, give me some!

Feb. 11: Milwaukee Masquerade Ball at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Cream City’s burger haven transforms into the French Quarter with this decadent event. The 7-10 p.m. gala includes free appetizers, New Orleans special drinks and performances from some of the city’s top entertainers (including me!). Grab a mask and wear your Mardi Gras best and you could be crowned Queen (or King) of the ball. Swing by brownpapertickets.com (see “Milwaukee Masquerade Ball”) for the $20 tickets. Proceeds benefit Courage MKE.

Feb. 13: Mask4Mask Mardi Gras at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Celebrate Fat Tuesday with the boys of This Is It. Wear a mask, and you’ll automatically be entered in the Best Mask Contest, as well as receiving discounts on Mardi Gras-themed drinks. Free beads, lots of laughs and friendly faces round out the 8 p.m. party.

Feb. 14: Hearts Under Glass at The Milwaukee Domes (524 E. Layton Blvd.): Treat your Valentine to a memorable night when the Domes turn down the lights and turn up the romance. Your $10 admission gives you access to all three domes, each softly lit for “moonlight” strolls. The 6-9 p.m. event offers appetizers, desserts and cocktails for purchase as well as a light show and caricature artist.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.