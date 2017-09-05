If the Shoe Fits...

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who caught her husband wearing her high heels. Exciting upcoming events include: the Trans and Queer People of Color Meet & Greet at UW-Milwaukee Union, Sept. 7; a costume and vintage sale at MAC-Miller and Campbell Costumes, Sept. 9; and two Stevie Nicks concerts at the Ravinia Festival, Sept. 9 and 10.

Dear Ruthie,

I caught my husband squeezing into my high heels a few times. He says he’s being funny, but I caught him when he thought he was alone. As a straight woman, I’m not sure if this is something I should be worried about. What do you say?

Waiting for the Shoe to Drop,

Cinderella

Dear Cindy,

Maybe he’s a cobbler in training. Maybe he’s concerned about podiatry issues. Maybe he’s trying to walk a mile in your shoes. Maybe this is a turn-on for him. Maybe he was curious. Or, maybe he’s just trying to be funny. If you love him and don’t catch him in the act again, then let it go. If you love him and catch him in the act again, calmly ask about it. Don’t laugh, don’t criticize, don’t get defensive. Think of it as something to explore together until you both get a better feel for what might be going on here.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Sept. 7: Trans and Queer People of Color Meet & Greet at UW-Milwaukee Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Union WG-89): The UWM LGBT Resource Center hosts this 4-6 p.m. mixer that’s free and open to the public. Meet new friends, find support and lean how this local resource can help you be all you can be! For more information call 414-229-4116.

Sept. 8: DIXney Princesses Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Get animated with the crazy kids at Milwaukee’s most popular hangout! Slip on your glass slippers because, in addition to magic potion drinks and a Disney-inspired drag show, you’ll dance the night away with music by CMK. The enchanting evening starts at 10 p.m. and runs to bar close. Can’t make it on the 8th? Join the fun the following day when the DIXney Princess Party becomes the DIXney Villains Party!

Sept. 9: Costume & Vintage Sale at MAC-Miller and Campbell Costumes (907 S. First St.): Halloween may be more than a month away, but you can never start planning your costume too early, can you? Milwaukee’s favorite costume and makeup shop is hosting a tag sale, putting up costumes, wigs, hats, vintage pieces and more for sale! Doors open at 10 a.m. with the sale closing at 3 p.m.

Sept. 9: Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, Ill.): Celebrate diversity with this private night at one of the Midwest’s greatest amusement parks! Just a hop, skip and a jump from Milwaukee, the LGBTQ party is open to ticket holders only, which means short lines for rides, easy parking and plenty of fun. The park closes to the public at 7:30 p.m. with the party running until midnight. See gaysixflagschicago.com for $42 tickets and more.

Sept. 9 & 10: Stevie Nicks at Ravinia Festival (200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park, Ill.): A longtime favorite of the LGBTQ community, Stevie Nicks brings her mystical, magical, matchless voice to Illinois. It’s an easy car ride from Cream City to the outdoor Ravinia concert space, so don’t miss this chance to a see a legend perform live. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 both nights. Swing by ravinia.org for $70-$200 tickets.

Sept. 10: Conjunction Junction, What’s Your Function Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Like guys in leather? Like beer busts? Like raffles? Like helping the LGBTQ community? Then get your sweet ass to this 3-7 p.m. party! The Castaways MC of Milwaukee along with Mr. Chicago Bear host this fundraiser where bringing five cans of food and five toiletries for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin gets you free raffle tickets! Always fun, always friendly and always a bit frisky, these fundraisers aren’t to be missed!

Sept. 10: Judy Tenuta at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join America’s Love Goddess as she tickles your funny boners as well as the ivories during this up-close-and-personal performance. You’ve seen the two-time Grammy nominee on everything from “The View” to HBO, so don’t miss the kooky Aphrodite at Brew Town’s biggest burger joint. Tickets start at $25; $40 for prime seating and a meet-and-greet with the comedienne after the show. Search “Judy Tenuta Live at Mary’s!” at brownpapertickets.com for more about the 8 p.m. show.

Sept. 12: Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at Pathfinders (4200 N. Holton St., Suite 400): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this pre-work mixer from 8-9 a.m. Chamber members invite non-members to stop by and introduce themselves. Find out what the LGBT Chamber of Commerce is all about and offer your business the chance to network. They’ll bring the coffee, you bring the conversation!

