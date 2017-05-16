Milwaukee may be brimming with bars and nightclubs, theaters and concert venues, restaurants and lunch counters, but we’ve got plenty of shopping, too! Whether rummage sales, craft fairs, farmers markets or artist showcases, this damn city is the shop-til-you-plop capital of the state. Take a peek at the shopping options I’ve listed in this week’s happenings, then grab your charge card and purchase local, honey.

If you see me shopping, be sure to say, “hi” (and help me with my bags), but until then let’s read a letter from a fan and see if we can’t help her out with some social media woes.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve always been a tomboy, so it’s not that surprising that a lot of my friends are guys and a lot of my social media friends are guys, too. My new boyfriend doesn’t like this. He says I spend too much time messaging other guys and he questions why I don’t have more female friends on Facebook and Twitter. I think he’s acting crazy. Tell me I’m right.

Thanks,

Tell-All Toni

Dear Toni,

Sorry, sugar, but you can’t blame your sweetie. Maybe he’s jealous, but he’s still got a point. After all, how would you feel if he was overly friendly with a bunch of gals on social media? You don’t have to tell your cyber studs to take a hike, but cool it with the messaging. You’ve got a hottie trying to connect with you in person, so disconnect from the Facebook fellas and Twitter types and spend that time with your honey.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 19: Art & Music at the Historic Pritzlaff (333 N. Plankinton): Like art? Like live music? Then shut the hell up and get your keester to his exciting change-of-pace art show. Bid on more than 150 pieces, groove to music only VooddooHoney Records can offer and enjoy this 6-10 p.m. event. See wmse.org for tickets, or simply pay $30 at the door.

May 19: Adult Sleepover at the Milwaukee Public Museum (800 W. Wells St.): See the museum like never before with this all-night, adults-only party! Enjoy guided tours, explore the museum on your own (bring a flashlight!), check out the shows in the Dome Theater, and eat and drink your way through the entire night! The next morning, you’ll enjoy a continental breakfast, mimosas and more. Tickets start at $125 with discounts for groups. Check out mpm.edu for additional information and tickets.

May 20: Vintage Rummage and Flea Market at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): The fun-loving team at Art*Bar are at it again! Check out the furniture, knick-knacks, costume jewelry, oddities and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s a kooky sale not to be missed at one of Milwaukee’s favorite hot spots!

May 20: Stroll & Shop at Various Locations Downtown West Allis (7231 W. Greenfield Ave.): There’s more to West Allis than corner bars, State Fair and Crocs. Shop local, eat local and drink local during an old-fashioned sidewalk sale throughout the Downtown strip of Stallis. The sales run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. See you there!

May 20: IML Send-Off Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Mr. Harbor Room, Chad, is gearing up (literally and figuratively) for his spot at the International Mr. Leather competition. Give him a final sendoff, offer up a donation to help cover expenses and encourage him bring that damn title to Milwaukee! The naughty, Levi-Leather party starts at 9 p.m., with shirtless men drinking for less all-night long.

May 21: Milwaukee Makers Market at Colectivo Coffee (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): This ain’t your momma’s craft show. Check out dozens of local artists and vendors offering their wares. From homemade candles to leather works and jewelry, there are art pieces for everyone and every wallet. Stop by the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event or see milwaukeemakersmarket.com for more.

May 21: MKE Drag Storytime at The Point (906 S. Barclay St.): Bring the kids down to this celebration of diversity, education and creativity. Drag queens, DJs and others read stories and sing inspiring songs during the 11 a.m. to noon family friendly gathering. A donation gets your one free raffle ticket. Email ThriveServiceLearning@gmail.com for more information.

May 23: Brewers Night Out at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Watch the Brew Crew take on the Blue Jays when the Milwaukee Gay Sport Network hosts this $35 event. You ticket includes a pregame party at Kruz (4:30 p.m.), bus ride to and from the game (bus leaves at 6 p.m.) and the game itself (6:40 p.m.). The good times continue when the bus returns to Kruz afterward, so don’t miss out. Get your ticket at eventbrite.com. Search for Brewers Night Out 2017.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.