Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!

Summer in Milwaukee flies by so fast. It seems like I was just picking watermelon seeds out of my cleavage and the holidays are already here. And truly, who can complain? Sure, sure…Milwaukee summers are loaded with music, parties, food and Milverine sightings, but when it comes to Christmas, we do it up right in Milwaukee. Take a look at this week’s list of happenings to see what I mean. Then get out there, get tickets and get down with the holidays!

I’ll be back next week with a letter from a woman concerned about her niece’s coming-out experience, a list of new happenings and more but until then, grab your favorite Christmas sweater and paint the town red…and green!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 17: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee Greene Hall (3347 N. Downer Ave.): It’s time to support the “T” in LGBT! Join FORGE, Cream City Foundation and more than a dozen other partners as they honor those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence. The 7 to 9:30 p.m. event is open to all and features speakers, food and more.

Nov. 18: ‘Dueling Drag Divas: The Fierce Awakens’ at The Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): If you’ve seen this nationally touring act, you know what a great time is in store. Join Joanna and Chi Chi Rones in an all-live vocal tribute to America’s favorite divas. You won’t find any lip-syncing during the 8 p.m. show that pays tribute to everyone from Judy Garland to Taylor Swift. Don’t miss the Adele vs. Amy Winehouse bit or the battle of the Tina Turners. I’ll be on hand, too, since a portion of the proceeds go to Ruthie’s Kennel Club! See brownpapertickets.com for tickets that start at $10.

Nov. 18: Wisconsin Male Burlesque Festival at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Bump and grind your way to Mad City because the Wisconsin Burlesque Association is offering up two nights of manly-man fun. Both evenings feature different shows, but include boys stripping down a la burlesque style! Show times start at 9 p.m. both nights (doors open at 8 p.m.), with a $30 door charge. Keep those tassels shaking, because proceeds benefit Madison’s OutReach LGBT Community Center.

Nov. 18: Opening Night of ‘La Cage aux Folles’ at the Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): This legendary musical sashays its way to Brew Town through Dec. 23. See why the Harvey Fierstein/Jerry Herman show has been a toe-tapping, laugh-out-loud favorite for decades. If you love the movie The Birdcage , always wondered how La Cage nightclub got its name or simply want to enjoy songs such as “I Am What I Am,” then this glittery memory-making musical is for you. For sequined show times, tickets and more, visit skylightmusictheatre.org.

Nov. 19: LGBT Families Meet Up: Holiday Parade at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): Bundle up the little ones and get ready for this monthly meet-up of like-minded families. This time, the group will enjoy the Milwaukee Holiday Parade together, and you and yours are invited! Join the fun at Cathedral Square Park, near the playground area, before watching the parade at 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 19: Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church Anniversary Celebration at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): This delightful church has been a spiritual home for many in the city’s LGBT community for 30 years! Cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and more make the night special. Individual tickets start at $40 with group discounts available. Contact info@milmcc.org to make reservations and purchase tickets. (The deadline is Nov. 15 for ticket reservations.)

Nov. 19: ‘Carnevale’ with the MilTown Kings at G-Daddy’s BBC Bar & Grill (2022 E. North Ave.): Brew City’s favorite Drag Kings are tucking in and putting out in freakish fashion that pays homage to the sideshow sights of yesteryear. The seedy 9 p.m. edge-of-your-seat show is open to those over 21, and it involves a $10 cover. (Come wearing a mask, and you’ll get a free raffle ticket.) Be warned…this is going to be a helluva ride!

Nov. 22: Opening Night of ‘Elf: The Musical’ at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Don’t miss this modern Christmas tale that’s sure to sugar coat your holidays like nothing else. The crazy-cute classic makes for an awesome night out with families, dates and friends, so grab your ticket today. Jingle your way over to marcuscenter.org for details on this splashy show now because the run ends Nov. 27.

Share your event with Ruthie! Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, and be sure to catch her on Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).