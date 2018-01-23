We’ve dipped our toes in the 2018 pool, folks, and things are moving along as February steps into sight. How are you doing on your resolutions? Well, I have a new one for you! Why not step outside your comfort zone and check out an event, venue, restaurant or social club you haven’t explored yet. Not only is doing so a great way to mix up a ho-hum work week, expand your social circle and have a little fun, but it also helps support Wisconsin businesses.

See my social calendar and promise yourself to check out something new and different each week! Take in a show, visit an unfamiliar bar or party at a hot spot you haven’t had time to enjoy yet. You’ll find these opportunities and more below. I’ll be back next week with additional happenings (as well as advice for the lovelorn), but until then, I’ll see you out and about this week!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Jan. 25: “Ru Paul’s Drag Race: All Stars” Viewing Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Don’t have the LOGO Network? Want to watch “All Stars” with friends over cocktails? Just want to get out of the house on Thursday? Join the team at one of Cream City’s favorite LGBT bars at 7 p.m. for a night of Ru, drink specials and fun.

Jan. 26: TGIF at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The gang from Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center kicks off the weekend at one of the city’s top sports bars. Join the 5:30-7:30 p.m. happy hour, meet some new people and thank God it’s Friday!

Jan. 26: “MJ Live at the Pabst Theater” (144 E. Wells St.): Relive the energy and excitement of Michael Jackson during this tribute, featuring all the song, moves and costumes you’d expect from the King of Pop. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert can be found at pabsttheater.org.

Jan. 26-28: Mr. Chicago Leather 2018 Weekend at various locations throughout Illinois: Head south for a weekend of leather and fetish bliss. From the welcoming cocktail party on Friday to the Fetish Flea Market and the actual Mr. Chicago Leather competition on Saturday to the Cigar Social and Leather Showtunes on Sunday, this weekend of L/L “bonding” promises something for everyone. See touchechicago.com for weekend details, registration, ticket packages and more.

Jan. 27: Roll Train at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Exercising on roller skates? Roll Train is a new workout routine that’s sweeping the nation, and now you can try it at this pay-what-you-can introduction. Bring your skates (or rent a pair) for the 1:30-2:30 p.m. class.

Jan. 27: Mr. Wisconsin Club 2018 Pageant at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Mr. Club Bar titleholders compete in this best-of-best contest to name the state’s top show boy. A $5 cover gets you into the 9 p.m. pageant, which includes interview, club wear, talent and formal wear competitions.

Jan. 27: Femme Leather at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Celebrate the colorful side of kink with this change-of-pace leather party. The no-cover event starts at 10 p.m. and features the wonderfully alternative drag artists Niko and Imp Queen in addition to local performers.

Jan. 28: Drag Storytime at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): This popular free family event is back for a second season of diversity, creativity and education. Join drag icon Tempest Heat-Stratton as she reads a story to the kids and gets silly with them during a balloon dance party. Fun for the whole family, this 11 a.m. to noon event offers a healthy nod to love, respect and acceptance.

Jan. 29-Jan. 30: Elton John: Rocket Man! at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Applaud the music of Sir Elton during this show loaded with his most memorable hits, moments and memories. Featuring a cast of seven, the toe-tapping tribute offers three productions. Visit sunsetplayhouse.com for show times and tickets, which start at $18.

Jan. 30: Star Wars Trivia at Mary’s BeerCade (734 S. Fifth St.): Grab a sci-fi buddy and hit up the bar at Hamburger Mary’s for a trivia night that’s out of this world! Show which side of the force you live on during the free 7 p.m. game. (Teams must consist of two or more people.) Drink specials, food, free video games and more make for a cosmic Tuesday night.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.