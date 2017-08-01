Summer Lovin', Had Me a Blast

Dear Ruthie,

I graduated from Marquette this summer and was able to get an internship with a good company. I met my boyfriend there who is also an intern. I really like him and there’s some serious feelings between us. The issue is that in a few weeks he leaves Wisconsin to go to back to his home state to finish his last year of school.

We knew this was coming, but now it’s here and it’s killing me. Since I graduated, I’m thinking maybe I should move with him. My friends say it’s way too soon, and he’ll be busy with school and stuff anyway, so I don’t know. They also think I’m being gullible for thinking this is the person I’ll spend the rest of my life with. What do you think?

—Gullible Grad

Dear Grad,

Ah…young love. So magical. So beautiful. So stupid. Just kidding, honey. I completely understand the conflicting feelings you have. And they’re just that…conflicting. Your college-educated brain is telling you one thing; your young, innocent heart is telling you another. I get it, sugar.

Perhaps try a long-distance relationship for a bit. Before he leaves, set up exact dates you’re going to visit one another. This will add a sense of commitment to the relationship and make you both feel better. If you can survive a long-distance affair over the next several months, then you’ll both feel stronger about making decisions about being together after he graduates. I know this will be hard, but give it a shot. This way, he can focus on his degree and you can get your feet wet in the working world.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Aug. 1-6: Milwaukee Comedy Festival (various locations): Get the giggles, bust a gut and yuck it up this week! Funny man Michael Ian Black helps celebrate Cream City’s largest multi-day laugh fest, featuring stand-up, improv, sketch comedy and more. Visit mkecomedyfest.com for a list of events, venues and tickets ($15 for individual shows; $50 for an all-access pass).

Aug. 3: Opening night of ‘Coraline the Musical’ at In Tandem Theatre (628 N. 10th St.): Bad Example Productions serves up the Wisconsin premiere of this fantasy favorite. Written by David Greenspan with music by Stephin Merritt and direction by David Kaye, this musical follows a little girl as she explores a hidden world that’s sure to intrigue theatergoers. Performances run through Aug. 13. Swing by coralinemusical.brownpapertickets.com to reserve your $25 ticket.

Aug. 4: Gay-Straight Alliance Night at Fat Daddy’s & D.I.X. (120 W. National Ave. & 739 S. First St.): Gay? Straight? No one cares during this monthly party that kicks off at Fat Daddy’s. Mix, mingle and grab a free raffle ticket at 9 p.m. Then head over to D.I.X. by 11:30 p.m., where the party continues with raffle prizes, free shots and a Whitney Houston-themed drag show. No cover charge at either bar, but you must be over 21 to partake.

Aug. 5: Rugby 101 with Milwaukee Beer Barons at Wilson Park (1601 W. Howard Ave.): Milwaukee’s newest gay rugby club wants you…for rugby that is. Join the team at 2 p.m. for a class on how to play the game and secret rugby strategies. No experience is needed, and every fitness level is encouraged to participate. Come ready to make new friends, but bring bottled water and sunscreen and dress appropriately. (You’re going to get sweaty and dirty.) After the class, you’re invited to a beer bash at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.) where you’ll meet rugby players from Madison and Chicago.

Aug. 5: Otter Romp at Hamburger Mary’s BeerCade (734 S. Fifth St.): Whether you’re an otter, a cub, a bear or simply an admirer, you’ll love this new monthly party at Downtown’s burger palace. Hosted by local otter Richard Hawkins, the night kicks off at 9 p.m. with drink specials, mingling and more in the beer garden. At 10 p.m. the party moves into the BeerCade with a DJ, more booze and more boys!

Aug. 8: Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Grab your stretchy pants because Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting another sensational sampling! Chamber members from the food industry offer up bites, munchies and snacks for a memorable, munchable 6-8 p.m. cocktail hour. Swing by wislgbtchamber.com for the $30 tickets.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).