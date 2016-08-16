Summer’s Last Stand

Hold on! Don’t throw in the towel! Keep a stiff upper lip! Hang in there, kitty! What the hell am I talking about? The end of summer, honey! It’s not over yet, and in Wisconsin we truly know how to suck every last bit of sunshine out of the season. Mother Nature, be damned! Summer’s not over until the cheeseheads say it is, and we’re not ready to call it quits just yet.

Don’t believe me? See the list of happening this week. Not only are there a lot of LGBT parties, events and fundraisers to hit in Milwaukee, but you’ll also find fun-in-the-sun get-togethers in Madison, too. In fact, I had to delay this week’s “Dear Ruthie” letter in order to squeeze in all of the events. That’s okay by me, darlin’. It’s summer…let’s party!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 18: A la Carte at the Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road): Lions, and tigers, and bears…oy, vey! Take a walk on the wild side when you feast with the beasts during this annual nod to all things yummy, furry and fabulous! See and be seen at the 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. nosh-fest that includes various music stages, local vendors and, of course, all of those zoo-tacular inhabitants. The delicious doings run through Aug. 21.

Aug. 19: Milwaukee Meltdown-Black Pride at Gordon Park Pavilion (1321 E. Locust St.): Celebrate Milwaukee’s African American LGBT community during this exciting pride party. Following this year’s theme, On the Margins and Living Empowered, goals include strengthening, affirming and uniting the community. The free event runs 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., and includes The Lemonade Mini Ball.

Aug. 19: MAM After Dark Quiet Clubbing 2.0 at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Want to hit the clubs but can’t handle the volume behind those sick beats? Did you miss the city’s first quiet clubbing event? Worry no more, my little earbuds! Hit the Art Museum during the 8 p.m. to midnight party, grab a set of headphones and get down with dueling DJs. Relish food and wine samplings, try your hand at screen printing, hit the Point Beer Patio, capture Pokemon and take the Emoji Art Scavenger Hunt challenge.

Aug. 20: Rainbow Community Potluck Committee Summer Picnic at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Dig in! Bring a dish to pass, and the city’s LGBT Community Center will provide the rest. This annual family-friendly salute to summer runs noon to 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the Center. What a great way to make some new friends, soak up some rays and fill your tummy.

Aug. 20: Lady Liberty Pin-Up Contest at Madam Belle’s (W204 N 14025 Fond du Lac Ave., Richfield): Join me and the Party Girls Pin-Ups as we crown a new beauty in this va-va-voom competition. The sassy-classy gals vie for the title of Lady Liberty Pin-Up all to help U.S. soldiers. Bring a few items to include in care packages for our troops for free entry to the 1:30 p.m. saucy showdown. Oh…and there’s a car rally, too, as well as raffles, music, food and more. Be sure to stop by the judges table and say “Hi!”

Aug. 20: Woof’s King Street Pride Block Party at Woof’s (114 King St., Madison): Kick off Madison Pride with this popular party at the capitol’s L/L bar. Proceeds from the 4 p.m. event benefit the Outreach Pride Parade.

Aug. 21: Outreach Pride Parade & Rally (at State Street and Capital Square, Madison): Haven’t been to Madison in a while? This rainbow-colored rally is the just the ticket for hitting Mad City again! The parade step off is at 1 p.m., marching up State Street to Capital Square, with a rally at the top of State Street around 2 p.m. Music, vendors, food and fun promise to steal the show! See outreachprideparade.org for more information.

Aug. 21: Lip Sync Battle at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Part of the Milwaukee Meltdown Black Pride Weekend, this showdown pairs up lip-syncers for three knock-em-dead battles hosted by TS Madison. General admission starts at $15, and the party runs 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Aug. 23: ‘Desperate Living’ at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Things get ugly at Milwaukee’s oldest LGBT bar when this John Waters classic hits the monitors at 7:30 p.m. Take in the repulsive review alongside hostess Divine Trash who takes movie night to horrible new heights during the must-see showing.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email dearruthie@shepex.com.