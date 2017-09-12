Dear Ruthie,

I have a situation with another woman at work. Last year she really stabbed me in the back, costing me a promotion and throwing me under the bus in front of senior management. Even though we don’t work in the same department, I truly cannot stand her, and this makes my work life difficult. I’m not sure what steps I should take to get over the hatred I have for this person. Any advice would be appreciated.

Thank you,

Pissy Missy

Dear Pissy,

Put on your big-girl panties and move forward, sistah! I know it’s tough, but by holding onto this grudge you’re only hurting yourself and allowing her to win. You think this dame is spending her time and energy thinking about you? Doubtful.

Sure, you could slash her tires. Of course, you could hide a python in her desk. Clearly, you could fill her coffee cup with feces. Obviously, you could hire a gigolo to seduce her and leave her with an intense case of crabs. (I know a guy, by the way.) Those options really wouldn’t help in the end, would they? And, likely, they’d put you in trouble with the cops.

It’s seems too late to take last year’s situation to human resources or management, so I’d just leave the past in the past. Instead, start every day by saying out loud, “The past is the past; today is an exciting opportunity for happiness." Then, take a deep breath and go tackle your day…or put boogers in her sandwich. Your call.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Sept. 13: Milwaukee LGBT+ Career Fair at Hyatt Regency (333 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Looking for a job? Need a new career path? Want to work for a company committed to helping the LGBT+ community? Then you’re in luck, sugar! Swing by this job fair between 5:30 and 8 p.m. and learn what opportunities are out there for you. Hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the free event includes a “résumé review station,” so come ready to mix, mingle and find your new employer!

Sept. 14: Movie Night at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Tracy, Edna, Motormouth Maybelle and the whole crew are headed to this Walker’s Point hot spot for John Waters’ cult classic Hairspray! Show time is 9 p.m. with popcorn, drink specials and a drag show at intermission. Catch that bug and check out this whacky-ass movie night.

Sept. 15: Street Eats at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): More than 15 food trucks open shop during this 4-8 p.m. mobile food fest that includes live music, beer and more. Treat your taste buds to this change-of-pace dinner option that promises to shake up your week and jumpstart your weekend!

Sept. 16: Bay View Bash (On Kinnickinnic between Potter and Clement): Say “adios summer” with this popular street fest that features five stages, three beer bars and more than 140 vendors! Don’t miss the demonstration stage, family area and the great shopping and restaurants open along the streets. The free fest is open to all from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you see me there be sure to say “hi"… and buy me a beer.

Sept. 17: Steer Queer “Byke” Ride at Sprocket Café (3385 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Say what? An LGBTQ+ bike ride with stops for Bloody Marys and brunch? Sign me up! Arrive at 10 a.m., and head out 30 minutes later for the ride of your life through Riverwest and Shorewood. Wear your sparkly-est, dragy-est, shiniest, coolest outfit to make this a ride for the books.

Sept. 20: Hurricane Harvey Relief Fundraiser at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The Hamburger Mary’s girls take to the stage during this special Dining with the Divas show to help those in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey. Toss back a few cold ones, sink your teeth into some savory bites and enjoy more fun than you can shake a hip pad at during this 8 p.m. fundraiser.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).