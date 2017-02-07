Three’s a Crowd?

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I are considering a three-way, possibly a four-way, with another man or Gay couple. What do you think about such things where previously monogamous couples are concerned?

—Horny Dude

Dear Horny Toad,

I’ll tell you what I tell everyone: Talk about it, talk about it, talk about, and when the two of you are done talking about it, talk about it some more.

If you decide to invite additional men into your bedroom, be sure to set ground rules with one another first. Is kissing okay? What’s off limits? What sort of person will you invite? What about disease prevention? Be sure you both understand the rules to which you’ve agreed. Don’t move forward with your dirty little plans until you agree to all the ground rules.

If you go forward with your ménage a trois, set time aside afterward to discuss how the event made you both feel. Address any concerns shortly after the event occurs. Do the rules need to be adjusted? Lastly, send me pics. LOL. But really…send me pics.

Dear Ruthie,

My 9-year-old daughter wants a phone…bad. I’m seeing more of her friends with phones, but I just feel she’s too young. When do you think it’s appropriate for a kid to have their own cell phone? Am I an overprotective mom?

—One Ringy-Dingy

Dear Dingy,

You’re the mom; she’s the kid. If you think she’s too young for phone, then she’s too young for a phone. It doesn’t matter what I think, what she thinks, what her friends think or what her friends’ parents think. You call the shots, sister! (And for what it’s worth, I think she’s too damn young!)

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 10: Taboo at Hot Water Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): The safe word is “burlesque” when the Brew City Bombshells hit the boards for a naughty night. The gals celebrate kink like no other during the bawdy evening that includes a burlesque show. Featuring plenty of BDSM (burlesque damsels, sinners and mistresses), the event starts at 8:30 p.m., with the review at 9 p.m. Open only to those 21 and older, the night includes a $15 door charge.

Feb. 10: D.I.X. Limited Edition Party at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): The girls of Chicago’s Strange Doll Haus invade this popular LGBT watering hole for a 10 p.m. party. A drag show, DJ, dancing and Jack Daniel’s drink special round out the no-cover night.

Feb. 10-18: ‘Queer Shorts 2.1’ at The Bartell Theatre (113 E. Mifflin St., Madison): Want to make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one? Plan a night in Madison! A hop, skip and jump from Milwaukee, this delightful theater always packs a punch when it comes to fun. This year, the annual festival of one-act plays looks at LGBT relationships and love for a great night. Swing by stageq.com for show times, tickets and more.

Feb. 11: Woman Up! at Wisconsin Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Head over to State Fair Park for this annual health and lifestyle expo that empowers women of all ages! Sponsored by Shepherd Express , this 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event features more the 250 vendors, presentations on health, wellness and fitness, a fashion shows, food from the city’s top hot spots and cash bars and refreshment stations. Tickets are $15 at the door, but you can save a few bucks at shepherdtickets.com.

Feb. 12: Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): First there was the move, then there was the grand opening of the city’s newest bar and arcade and now Hamburger Mary’s ups their brunch game with the Brunchettes. Take in the short tongue-in-cheek drag show at noon while you enjoy an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas (for an additional charge). Call 414- 488-2555 for reservations, keeping in mind brunch seating is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 13: ‘ABBA Mania’ at The Pabst (144 E. Wells St.): Are you the ultimate ABBA fan? A real dancing queen? Then don’t miss this original ABBA tribute group as it makes a stop in Milwaukee. From “Fernando” to “Waterloo” and every song in between, this concert promises to get you out of your seat and dancing in the aisle. See pabsttheater.org for tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).