Turkey Time in Wisconsin

Grab your stretchy pants, pick up your drunk uncle and raise a glass to all you’re thankful for! It’s time for wine and turkey and gelatinous cranberries and stuffing and wine and yams…and wine. And shopping…and drinking. And dancing. What? Yes, I said dancing, dammit! And a little stripping.

What the hell am I talking about? It’s Thanksgiving in Wisconsin, gosh darn it! We know how to do it up big in Cream City with Thanksgiving-themed bowling tournaments, burlesque shows (lemme see that turkey breast, baby), disco music, singing bears and unique shopping experiences that include live music and (surprise!) booze. There’s so much on my calendar this week, that I’m forgoing my advice column in the hopes you and I can have some feathery fun together.

Take a moment to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones, reflect upon the good in your life—and then let’s party…or shop, or dance, or strip. Happy Thanksgiving!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Nov. 22: Chick Singer Night at Brinklounge (701 E. Washington Ave., Madison): Hit the road and visit our friends in Mad City with this nod to the state’s top female vocalists. The 8 p.m. concert includes a $10 door charge, but arrive early for a drink at the bar.

Nov. 24: Holiday Invitational Tournament (HIT) at AMF Bowlero (11737 W. Burleigh St.): The oldest LGBT bowling tournament in the world (yes, I said “the world!”) celebrates 39 years of sportsmanship with the annual day-after-Thanksgiving event. Join bowlers from across North America as they settle into town for some good old-fashioned fun. Registration opens at 2:30 p.m. Come and bowl, or simply mingle at the bar…a good time is always had by all! See hitmilwaukee.com for details on the tournament, awards dinner and celebration, and other HIT events scheduled for the weekend.

Nov. 25: Craft & Draft at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Grab a beer or take advantage of a drink special with this gallery night gone rogue. Support local artists when you shop the vendors scattered throughout the bar. The drunk shopping runs noon to 5:30 p.m.…and what a way to shop that is!

Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Fest at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Enjoy a weekend Thanksgiving with your selected family during this noon to 6 p.m. potluck. Music by Women’s Voices Milwaukee, plenty of food and lots of fellowship make this kid-friendly fest one for the books. The center will provide the entrée, but if your last name starts with A-H, bring a salad or side dish. Last name begin with I-Q? Then, you’re assigned an appetizer. You’re on dessert duty if your last name starts R-Z. See mkelgbt.org for more.

Nov. 25: Disco Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Won’t you take me to Funky Town? Shake your groove thing and your tail feather this Thanksgiving with a ’70s-inspired disco. Platform shoes, white polyester suits and afros take center stage at the 9 p.m. event that includes a $5 cover charge.

Nov. 25: Thanksgiving All-Food Burlesque Revue at Frank’s Power Plant (2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): The Brew City Bombshells burlesque troupe promises to tempt your taste buds and tease your trousers with another naughty night, this time focusing on food! (I know, I know…only in Wisconsin.) The mouthwatering revue starts at 9 p.m. with a $10 cover charge; $8 if you bring a canned food donation.

Nov. 25: HyBEARnation Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Singer, comedian and social-media maven Big Dipper brings his bear beauty to Brew City with this 10 p.m. show. Hosted by RuPaul alum Jaymes Mansfield, the night includes guest spots from local entertainers, drink specials, dancing and more. Always up for hosting to a good time, the Walker’s Point hot spot never involves a cover charge.

Nov. 25 & 26: Urban Garage Sale at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): The holidays are sneaking up on us, so get a head start on your shopping at this unique marketplace! Featuring more than 60 local artists and makers, this change-of-pace craft fair, includes everything from jewelry and woodworking to apparel and décor. Enjoy shopping, the Domes, music, cash bars and food during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event, with a $5 donation at the door.

Nov. 27: ‘A John Waters Christmas’ at Thalia Hall (1807 S. Allport St., Chicago): Filmmaker John Waters blows into the Windy City with his one-man show that dissects the holiday as only the Pope of Trash can. Don’t miss Waters’ take on everything from Christmas cards to Santa’s wardrobe during the 9 p.m. concert. See ticketweb.com for tickets that start at $35.

Nov. 28: Milwaukee Area ‘Chamber on Tap’ at Jimmy’s Island Grill & Iguana Bar (2303 N. Mayfair Road): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this networking happy hour made for elbow rubbing and idea sharing. Free and open to the public (over 21 only), the 5:30-7 p.m. mingle is a great way to meet new people, initiate partnerships and align business strategies.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.