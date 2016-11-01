Turn Off the Boob Tube and Hit the Town

Dear Ruthie,

When my girlfriend moved in, the one thing that surprised me is just how much TV she watches; mostly “Real Housewives” stuff. I knew she liked TV and never missed certain shows—ok, a lot of shows, but this is insane. She watches eight hours of TV per day. I don’t want to upset her early in our relationship, but I feel like I’m competing with the cable box. Our free time is spent in front of the TV! What can I do?

Thanks,

Inter-planet Janet

Dear Janet,

You poor galaxy girl! Why is this dame wasting her time on the boob tube, when you’ve got a perfectly good set of boobs for her to consider? Tell her to turn off the cable box and give your box some attention before you reach for the remote and take matters into your own hands. (I admit it. I no longer know where I’m going with these innuendos.)

Tell her you’d like to spend quality time together but the TV is sending mixed signals. Suggest it be turned off two hours per day, possibly over dinner, and also plan weekly date nights that force you to get out of the house. (Consider the list of weekly happenings for some ideas.) If this doesn’t work, you might have to change the channel and find a new network more in tune with your expectations.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 2: Woof Wednesday at Sidetrack Video Bar (3349 N. Halsted St., Chicago) When the lights go down, the Bears, Daddies and Pups come out to play. Join Mr. Chicago Leather, Todd Harris, as he hosts this monthly party that makes a naughty nod to fetish favorites of all sorts. The no-cover event runs 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nov. 4: Opening Reception for “Our TRANS Family” Photo Exhibit at Kenilworth Square East Gallery (2155 N. Prospect Ave.): Photographers Jeff Pearcy and Meredith Watts present this striking show, featuring 30 photographs of transgender people and their families. The free reception begins at 6 p.m. with opening remarks at 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: Unlocking the Future: A Benefit for Courage Milwaukee at 1451 Renaissance Place (1451 N. Prospect Ave.): The place to be in Milwaukee, this extravaganza is not to be missed! In addition to some of Milwaukee’s favorite drag performers, you’ll enjoy a jaw-dropping silent auction, unforgettable DJ (trust me on this one), mouthwatering appetizers and more…all benefiting Courage Milwaukee, helping Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ homeless youth. If that’s not enough, Jamar Rogers from “American Idol” and “The Voice” will hit the stage, too! The incredible gala starts at 6:30 p.m. with a $25 door charge. See you there, everyone!

Nov. 4: “Mini Tiny Art” Show at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Tiny art at tiny prices (none more than $100) is the promise Art Bar makes with this change-of-pace show. Paintings, drawings, sculpture, jewelry and other works of art are all up for grabs. As one piece sells, and—if this year’s event is anything like last year’s—most of them will, it’s replaced with a new piece! Don’t miss the cash-and-carry show that opens at 7 p.m. Can’t make it on Nov. 4? The show reopens the following day at 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: Milwaukee Coffee Festival at Urban Ecology Center/Riverside Park (1500 E. Park Place): Milwaukee’s other favorite brew takes the spotlight with this fourth annual celebration to the eye-opening delight. Sample brews from around town from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll also find tasty bites and classes on brewing, all included in the $10 ticket charge. There are only 1,000 spots available, however, so pre-ordered tickets are highly suggested. Stop by pendulumcoffee.com for additional information and to hold your spot.

Nov. 5: SSBL 2016 Season Banquet at The Point (906 S. Barclay St.): Join the boys and girls of Saturday Softball Beer League (SSBL) as they celebrate another season of fun and friendship on and off the baseball diamond. Enjoy 7 p.m. cocktails with an Italian dinner buffet at 7:30. The night is free to players and hall-of-fame members, but $15 to the public. See ssblmilwaukee.com/events for more information.

Nov. 7: Kickoff of Healthy Relationship Classes at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Join the first in a series of six free classes that empower you to find and maintain a sustainable, loving relationship. Single members of the LGBT community are encouraged to attend. Reserve a spot by emailing dthomas@mkelgbt.org. Learn how to love yourself, love another and create the relationship of your dreams.

