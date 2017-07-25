Wisconsin's Oddly Enticing Coupling

One of the best things about Wisconsin is the unique way we pair up hobbies, interests and pop culture phenomena with booze, food and overall fun. For instance, where else but Milwaukee could you walk into a bar only to find an adults-only Harry Potter birthday bash? What other cities offer opera singers performing on coffee shop patios or drag queen reading children’s books? How about a spot where anime nuts invade a renaissance fair or a nautical restaurant serving up Bloody Marys to a group of scooter drivers?

You’ll find these crazy combinations and party-minded pairings this week on my social calendar. In fact, there are so many twisted twosomes happening, I’m going to forgo my advice column to give you as many options for fun as possible. So, get out there and discover one of the whacky couplings the state has to offer this week!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

July 27: Florentine Opera at the Lake at Colectivo Coffee (1701 N. Lincoln Drive): Combine the fine arts with the great outdoors (and a tasty cup of coffee) and you’ve got this free concert from the Florentine Opera. Arias and ensembles fill the summer air from 7-8:30 p.m.

July 28: Street Eats at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): Dig in! It’s time for the July edition of the city’s favorite food-truck fest featuring live music, beer, Irish dancers, giveaways and, of course, more than 15 finger-licking dinner decisions. Cash is king (at least at the bar) at the 4-8 p.m. chow down, so bring your wallet as well as your appetite!

July 28: Mr. & Miss Fox Valley Pride Pageant at Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): It may be July, but pride celebrations are still going strong in Wisconsin! Take a road trip and visit our friends up north with this 10 p.m. pageant, which includes pride wear, talent and interview.

July 28-30: Brew City Weekender Scooter Rally (various locations): Have scooter, will travel! Join the scooter revolution during this fifth annual pub and restaurant crawl hosted by Revenge Scooter Club. See revengesc.com for more on the $30 registration, route, kickoff party and more.

July 29: H.I.T. 9-Pin Colored Pin Bowling at Classic Lanes Greenfield (5404 W. Layton Ave.): The country’s oldest LGBTQ+ bowling tournament, the Holiday Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), hosts this kooky night of fun and friendship. Land a strike when the colored head pin appears, and you could win cash! Pick up featured splits, and you could win cash! Enter the 50/50 raffle, and you could win cash! Contact gmartin654@att.net for more regarding the $20 day of 1-3 p.m. fun.

July 29: Harry Potter’s Birthday Cocktail Party at 42 Lounge (326 E. Mason St.): Whether you belong to Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff, you’ll find plenty of Harry Potter peers at this b-day party for grownups. Celebrate the wizards’ special day with costume contest, drink specials, Butterbeer and bar games. The 21+ event starts at 8 p.m.

July 29-30: Art & Chalk Fest at Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave, West Bend): What the what? An outdoor gallery featuring chalk masterpieces? Check it out during this 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebration of art and creativity. You’ll also find food, music and activities for kids. A great time in West Bend? Chalk it all up to a great weekend! (See what I did there?)

July 29 & 30: RennCon™ Weekend at Bristol Renasissance Faire (12550 120th Ave., Kenosha): Whether you’re into knights, fairies or princesses, or you favor sci-fi, anime or comic characters, this is the weekend for you! Fantasy worlds collide as cosplay fanatics hit Wisconsin’s beloved Renaissance Faire for two days of revelry. Take in costume contests, shows, change-of-pace foods and more during the first RennCon weekend at the faire.

July 29: Brady Street Festival (at Brady St.): What has four stages, countless food options, belly dancers, beer stations, climbing walls, drag queens, wrestling matches and more? Why, Brady Street Fest, of course! The annual bash kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until midnight with nonstop good times all day long. See bradystreet.org for stage schedules and more.

July 30: MKE Drag Story Time at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Celebrate diversity and creativity with this free family event. Join the fun at 11 a.m. as drag personalities read to the kids while the parents listen or shop the garden market outside. Bring a canned good donation, and you’ll even receive a free raffle ticket for a drawing before the day ends at 2 p.m.

July 30: The Last Bash for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Hamburger Mary’s Beer Garden (734 S. Fifth St.): As I noted earlier, I’m taking a break from my charity, Ruthie’s Kennel Club, for a bit but not without a final bash! Join me for free food, drink discounts a quick award ceremony and more during this Sunday Fun Day of drinking. The drinks will be flowing from 3-7 p.m., where we’ll honor Door Country Sled Dogs, Community Cat, and our volunteer and friends of the year. See you there!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.