We’re Here for You!

We know how to do a lot very well in Milwaukee. You want to eat? We’ve got you covered. You want some great places to drink? Pick an area of town. One thing that often gets overlooked in Brew City, however, is how we take care of one another. Just consider this week’s list of happenings! You’ll see listings for parties and plays, but you’ll also find support groups, reunions and more. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and relish the encouragement that comes with Cream City comfort…but first, let’s talk about this lady’s naughty bits.

Dear Ruthie,

This is a straight thing, but I hope you’ll answer it anyway. We’ll see I guess! Here goes (deep breath, deep breath). My boyfriend wants me to completely shave down below if you know what I mean. I love him and truly think there’s a future there, but I like my bikini area the way it is. Should I “go clean,” as he calls it, just to appease him or do I keep my landing strip to my liking?

Hope you answer,

No-Brazilian Betty

Dear Bette,

Hold on to those pubes! If you don’t want to shave things south of the border down to the hardwood floors, you don’t have to! It’s your pussycat, keep it they way you want, darlin’! In fact, tell him to go mow his own lawn, and see how it feels!

I will say that clearing your love jungle is a simple way to spice things up the bedroom. If that interests you then give your crotch whiskers the trim of his dreams. If not, keep your short and curlies the way you like them and tell him to drop it!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 19: 50 & Better Drop-In Support at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Make new friends, enjoy some coffee and conversation, play cards and more as the Community Center welcomes those 50 and older for a social. Drop in anytime from 2 to 6 p.m.

May 19: Beach Blanket HamBingo at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Join the UW-Milwaukee LGBT+ Alumni Chapter as they host 10 rounds of free bingo at Bay View’s kooky hamburger haven. I’ll start yanking balls and calling games at 8 p.m., but call the restaurant at 414-988-9324 and make your reservation today, then come on down and learn more about this fun-loving group!

May 19 to 22: ‘Our Favorite Things: A Tribute to Julie Andrews’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): From The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins to Victor Victoria and Shrek, Julie Andrews has shared her heavenly voice for generations. Relish all of your favorite Julie moments with this musical tribute to the Dame as performed by Taryn Whipple and one of my favorite leading men Don Lobacz. Visit sunsetplayhouse.com for show times and $20 tickets.

May 20-21: Antique and Garden Sale at Northwind Perennial Farm (7047 Hospital Road, Burlington): Grab your best guy or girl and take antiquing to a new level with this 20th annual shop-a-thon. Selling everything from vintage items and country finds to rare collectibles and garden accents, dozens of vendors create this 9 a.m to 5 p.m. festival that’s free and open to the public.

May 21: 18th Birthday Party for Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Pucker up and get ready to blow…some candles! The boys at Fluid are throwing the bar a birthday party and you’re invited! Food, a DJ, entertainers, drink specials and raffles round out the rowdy evening. Swing by anytime!

May 22: Iron Cupcake Reunion at Brenner Brewing Company (706 S. Fifth St.): Several years ago a sweet struggle for a cupcake crown swept Milwaukee. Now Sandy Ploy, Cream City’s Cupcake Queen, revisits her sugary success with a reunion. Not a baking competition, this party celebrates years gone by with a cash bar, live music by Smells Like Dave Grohl, a silent auction, treats and snacks, and more. The 1 p.m. event is open to all, but be warned that loud music, booze and bawdy fun are the flavors of the day. I’ll be there, too, so say “Hi!”

May 23: Gender Diversity Therapy Group at Spectrum of Rockford LGBT Counseling Center (6625 N. Second St., Loves Park, Ill.): Whether you identify as Transgender, Gender Fluid, Gender Diverse or Cross Dresser, or if you enjoy dressing in drag, this group offers the support, understanding and encouragement you might be looking for. Open to those 18 and older, there is a cost of $20 per session (or $150 for the entire eight-session series). Visit the center’s website at harmonycenterforholisticpsychotherapy.com for registration and more.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.