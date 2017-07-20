Deschutes Brewery Supports Hunger Task Force with Milwaukee Street Pub

× Expand Photo via deschutesbrewery.com

On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deschutes Brewery will bring its Street Pub to Milwaukee. The Oregon brewery’s 400-ft traveling festival will be located along Old World Third Street, near Kilbourn Avenue.

The Street Pub will be free to the public, with VIP packages available for purchase. There will be a large selection of beers from Deschutes, and taps from local breweries, totaling over 50 beer selections. Pints are available for tokens, which cost $5 each.

The festival will have raffle prizes, live paintings with beer, live music, local vendors and more.

The Street Pub, which chooses charitable organizations to support at each location, has selected Hunger Task Force and Westown Association for this year’s festivities.

For more information on the event visit https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/events/street-pub-milwaukee/

Interested in volunteering? Visit https://www.hungertaskforce.org/events/deschutes-street-pub/