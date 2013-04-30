Here Are the Details for Milwaukee's 2013 Memorial Day Parade

For the 148th year in a row, Milwaukee will honor veterans with its annual Memorial Day Parade. Set for Monday, May 27, this year's parade begins at 2 p.m., starting at 4th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, where it will proceed east on Wisconsin toward the War Memorial Center and end at Veterans Park. The parade will include marching units, bands, military vehicles and VIP dignitaries. This year the parade will be saluting Milwaukee County Veteran of the year Mike Malloy.

As usual, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the War memorial Center immediately following the parade, at about 3:30 p.m.