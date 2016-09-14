Devon Seafood + Steak to Host Sip & Paint Event

Devon Seafood + Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event on Monday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.

Along with a variety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event will include step-by-step instructions from Wisconsin artist Gina Papart on recreating a “Fall Birch” work of art that each patron will be able to take home following the event.

The tasting is priced at $40 per person and paint supplies will be provided at the restaurant. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased here, or by calling the restaurant at (414) 967-9790.